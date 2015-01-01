पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपों का पर्व आज:400 साल पुराने इस मंदिर का अब से 70 साल पहले किया गया था जीर्णोद्धार

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अहिछत्रपुर हजारों साल पुराना है। लेकिन यह मंदिर भी कम पुराना नहीं है। निर्माण को लेकर किसी के पास पुष्ट जानकारी नहीं है लेकिन इसे 400 साल पुराना बताया जा रहा है। इस मंदिर का गत 70 साल पहले जीर्णोद्धार किया गया था। मंदिर परिसर के अंदर भी किसी प्रकार का कोई शिलालेख नहीं पाया गया है।

नागौर में कमल दल पर विराजित हैं महालक्ष्मी

नागौर के भीतरी शहर में ब्रह्मपुरी इलाके में महालक्ष्मी का मंदिर स्थापित है। बताते हंै कि यह मंदिर 400 साल से ज्यादा पुराना है। हालांकि इसका लिखित इतिहास नहीं है लेकिन यहां पर चार हाथ वाली देवी की आकर्षक प्रतिमा है। करीब ढाई फीट की प्रतिमा की श्रीमाली ब्राह्मण समाज पूजा करता है।

कमल दल

मां महालक्ष्मी इस मंदिर में कलम दल पर विराज रही हैं। उनके हाथ में भी एक कमल का पुष्प है। एक ही पत्थर पर बनी यह मूर्ति बड़ी आकर्षक दिखती है। इस स्थान पर साल में जागरण, पाटोत्सव आदि आयोजन होते हैं। यहां प्रत्येक आसोज कृष्ण पक्ष अष्टमी को पाटोत्सव का आयोजन किया जाता है।

महालक्ष्मी मां एक हाथ से आशीर्वाद की मुद्रा में इस प्रतिमा में दिखाई दे रही हैं। दो हाथों में दो धन के कलश हंै। जिससे धन वर्षा होती प्रतीत होती है। इसी के लिए यहां आने वाले सभी श्रद्धालुओं में शुक्रवार को अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। पूरे शहरभर से लोग यहां लक्ष्मी का अशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचते है।

दो गजराज

मां के ऊपर दो हाथी अभिषेक करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हंै। यह दोनों हाथी भी इसी मूर्ति का हिस्सा हैं जो मां महालक्ष्मी के ऊपर स्थापित हैं। मान्यता है कि गज के स्वरूप मां लक्ष्मी के साथ होने से घर परिवार में ऐश्वर्य की स्थापना होती है और जो भी इसका पूजन करता है उसकी मनोकामना पूरी हो जाती है।

धन कलश

सामान्य तौर पर महालक्ष्मी मां के चारों हाथों में एक ही हाथ में धन का कलश होता है लेकिन नागौर की इस अनोखी प्रतिमा में मां के हाथों में दो दो कलश दिखाई दे रहे हैं। जो दोनों ही धन की वर्षा करते दिखते हैं। यह अपने आप में शुभ संयोग है। बड़े-बुजुर्गों का मानना है कि इसी के कारण नागौर समृ़द्ध है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें