पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत चुनाव:ये वोटर नहीं, प्रत्याशियों की लाइन है, 383 वार्डाें पर 1602 ने भरा नामांकन, एक ही दिन में 1479 दाखिल किए पर्चे

नागाैर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 पंचायत समितियों के मेड़ता, नागाैर, मूंडवा, जायल व मकराना में सर्वाधिक नामांकन दाखिल

जिले की 15 पंचायत समितियों के वार्डों के लिए हो रहे चुनाव काे लेकर चार गुणा नामांकन प्राप्त हुए है। 383 वार्डों पर 1602 नामांकन भाजपा, कांग्रेस, रालोपा सहित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों द्वारा भरे गए है। सोमवार के अंतिम दिन नामांकन भरने के लिए 15 पंचायत समितियों के उपखंड कार्यालय स्तर पर प्रत्याशियों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जैसे मानों वोटर वोट देने के लिए मतदान केंद्र के बाहर लाइनों में लगे हो।

दावेदार घंटों तक लाइनों में लगकर अपने-अपने नामांकन दाखिल किए। अंतिम दिन जिलेभर में पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव लड़ने कुल-1479 नामांकन दावेदारों द्वारा दाखिल किए गए। इसके चलते उपखंड कार्यालयों के बाहर प्रत्याशियों की लाइनों में भीड़ लगी रही। दरअसल, जिले में चार चरणों में चुनाव होने है।

प्रथम चरण में 23 नवंबर को खींवसर, मूंडवा, नागौर व जायल के कुल-126 वार्डों पर चुनाव होगा। 8 दिसंबर को जिला मुख्यालय पर मतगणना होगी। वहीं 10 दिसंबर को जिला प्रमुख व 15 पंचायत समितियों के प्रधान चुने जाएंगे।

खींवसर पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव की अंतिम तिथि 9 नवंबर को उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय में 124 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। जिसमें वार्ड नंबर 8 से नीरू कंवर ने भाजपा से पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए चुनाव मैदान में ताल ठोकते हुए आवेदन किया है।

नीरू कंवर ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 8 से विजय होने पर पंचायत समिति वार्ड क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य की कोई कमी नहीं रहने दूंगी तथा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सपनों को साकार करूंगी तथा अधिक से अधिक विकास कार्य करने की उम्मीद रखती हूं तथा आमजन की सेवा के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहूंगी।
मूण्डवा में सोमवार को आए 119 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आवेदन

मूण्डवा पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के आवेदन का सोमवार को अंतिम दिन था। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के आवेदन 4 नवंबर से भरने शुरु हुए थे जो 8 नवंबर तक 11 आवेदन ही आए। वही सोमवार को सुबह से ही प्रत्याशियों का तांता लगने लगा रहा और 119 उम्मीदवारों ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया।

इस प्रकार कुल 130 प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन किया है। मूंडवा पंचायत समिति के 25 वार्ड हैं इन सभी वार्डो पर लगभग सोमवार को फार्म भरे जाने थे। मूण्डवा रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने तहसील परिसर में आवेदन के लिए आने वाले प्रत्याशियों के लिए तहसील के गेट से लेकर अंदर तक बैरिकेड लगाकर व आने जाने का रास्ता अलग-अलग करने से सोमवार को पूरे दिन उचित व्यवस्था रही।

वही सोमवार को मूंडवा पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के कुल 130 प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन किए। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा कांग्रेस पार्टी के 25 प्रत्याशियों ने 25 वार्डो पर आवेदन किए। इसके अलावा राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के भी के 22 प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन किए और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 13 प्रत्याशियों ने ही आवेदन किए, सबसे ज्यादा बोलबाला निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों का रहा।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने बढ़ चढ़कर प्रत्येक वार्ड में आवेदन किए। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा वार्ड नंबर 13 में 8 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन किए है। वार्ड नंबर 13 में कुल 12 प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन कीये। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पेमाराम चौधरी ने बताया कि फॉर्म भरने का समय सुबह 9:00 से दोपहर 3:00 बजे तक था। आने वाले सभी प्रत्याशियों को बताया गया कि सभी के फार्म 3:00 बजे तक लिए जाएंगे।

इसके अलावा यदि कोई 3:00 बजे के बाद तहसील परिसर के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर पाता है तो उसका आवेदन नहीं लिया जाएगा। आने वाले सभी प्रत्याशियों के लगभग आवेदन लिए गए लेकिन एक प्रत्याशी 3:00 बजे के बाद अपना आवेदन लेकर आया लेकिन उसका आवेदन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने स्वीकार नहीं किया। साथ ही रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने बताया कि 11 नवंबर को 3:00 बजे से पहले अभ्यर्थी अपना आवेदन वापस उठा सकता हैं, 11 तारीख को 3 बजे के बाद प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी कर दी जाएगी और चिन्ह आवंटित कर दिये जायेगें।

खींवसर में पं. स. सदस्य चुनाव के 124 आवेदन मिले

खींवसर पंचायत समिति के 31 वार्डों में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन जमा करवाने का अंतिम दिन होने पर उम्मीदवारों के समर्थकों की भीड़ लगी रही। खींवसर उपखंड अधिकारी व रिटर्निंग अधिकारी राजकेश मीणा ने बताया कि 31 वार्ड से 124 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र प्राप्त हुए।

उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को नामांकन जमा करवाने की अंतिम तारीख को देखते हुए व्यवस्था के कड़े बंदोबस्त किए गए। कोरोना के नियमों की पालना को देखते हुए पांचौड़ी व खींवसर पुलिस प्रशासन ने व्यवस्था संभाली। खींवसर थानाधिकारी बृजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि स्थिति को नियंत्रित रखने के लिए पंचायत समिति सदस्य के उम्मीदवार सहित प्रस्तावकों को नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाने के लिए निर्धारित संख्या तक प्रवेश दिया गया।

पंचायत समिति के वार्ड नंबर 1 में 2 आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 2 में 4 आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 3 में 7 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 4 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 5 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 6 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 7 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 8 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 9 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 10 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 11 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 12 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 13 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 14 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 15 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 16 में 2 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 17 में 2 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 18 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 19 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 20 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 21 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 22 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 23 में 7 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 24 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 25 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 26 में 3 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 27 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 28 में 2 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 29 में 5 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 30 में 4 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए, वार्ड नंबर 31 में 6 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। इस प्रकार कुल 124 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। प्राप्त आवेदन की 10 नवंबर को जांच की जाएगी तथा नाम वापसी के लिए नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तारीख 11 नवंबर है। खींवसर पंचायत समिति के 31 वार्डों के पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए चुनाव प्रथम चरण में 23 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। फोटो 1 खींवसर में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए आवेदन करते हुए उम्मीदवार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें