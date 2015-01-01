पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विवाद:रुपए भी ले लिए और मजदूरी पर नहीं लगाया कारण पूछा तो मारपीट कर की तोड़फोड़

नागौर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मूण्डवा थाना इलाके का मामला, पुलिस पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं करने का आरोप

मजदूरी पर लगाने का बोलकर 60 हजार रुपए लेने के बाद मारपीट एवं कार में तोड़फोड़ के आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाना स्तर पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने का आरोप लगाते हुए एक युवक ने पुलिस अधीक्षक के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा है। सोलियाणा निवासी ओम प्रकाश ने एसपी के नाम सौंपी शिकायत में बताया कि राजू राम मजदूरी का कार्य करता है, जिसने साइट पर मजदूर उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए 60 हजार रुपए लिए।

इसके बाद 8 नवंबर की सुबह 11 बजे पीड़ित ने रुपयों के बदले मजदूरों को भेजने के लिए गया। इस पर आरोपी ने एक हजार रुपए और ले लिए और शाम को ढाणी की तरफ बुलाया। इस तरह परिवादी ओम प्रकाश व पालड़ी जोधा निवासी गणपतराम, नाली निवासी गोपी तीनों जने ऑल्टो कार से आरोपी की ढाणी पहुंचे, जहां राजू के घर का ताला बंद था। इसके ठीक बाद राजू ने अपने अन्य भाईयों को बुलाया और रुपयों के लेन-देन की बात को लेकर झगड़ा करने लगा। समझाइश के बाद जब राजू नहीं माना तो ओम प्रकाश ने उससे रुपयों को वापस मांगा।

इससे राजू और आक्रोषित हो गया और धमकी देते हुए अपने साथियों को बुला मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया। इस तरह आरोपियों ने मारपीट करते हुए कार को छीन लिया और उसमें भी तोड़फोड़ कर दी। आरोपियों ने जेब में रखे रुपए भी पार कर लिए। आरोपियों ने ओम प्रकाश के घर फोन पर धमकी भी दी। जानकारी पर ओम प्रकाश के बेटे पहुंचे तो उन्होंने उनकी मोटरसाइकिल छीनते हुए मारपीट की। इसकी थाना पुलिस को रिपोर्ट भी सौंपी गई है, लेकिन पुलिस ने प्रकरण में अभी तक किसी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं की है।
बुलाने पर भी नहीं आ रहा है
इधर, मामले को लेकर मूण्डवा थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि प्रकरण की जांच के लिए संबंधित परिवादी को कई बार बुलाया जा चुका है। इसके बावजूद वह थाने पर उपस्थित नहीं हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले परिवादी ने थाने पर शिकायत दी थी। इसके बाद एसपी कार्यालय से भी परिवाद आया है, लेकिन ओम प्रकाश थाने पर नहीं आ रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार परिवादी के खिलाफ भी एक परिवाद आया हुआ है। ऐसे में दोनों प्रकरणों की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें