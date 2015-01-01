पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन हादसे:रोल में ट्रैक्टर-वैन भिड़े, एक की मौत, कलरू में भी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराया डंपर, 3 अजमेर रेफर

रोल7 मिनट पहले
रोल के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई कार
  • रोल, मकराना और कलरू में हुए तीन सड़क हादसों में 1 की मौत और 6 जने हुए घायल

रोल व 101 मील के बीच डीडवाना रोड पर बुधवार दोपहर को ट्रैक्टर व वेन के आपने सामने की भिड़ंत में एक जने की मौत हो गई तथा दो घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर रोल थानाधिकारी गणेशराम मीणा मय स्टाफ भी घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर जानकारी ली। मीणा बताया कि सीमेंट से भरे ट्रेक्टर ट्रॉली रोल से 101 मील की तरफ जा रहा था तथा वहीं केराप से नागौर जा रही एक वेन के आमने सामने की भिड़ंत होने से वेन में सवार केराप निवासी मानप्रकाश शर्मा (60) पुत्र काशीप्रसाद शर्मा, शशीप्रभा (58) व नन्दवाण निवासी वेन चालक महेश (23) घायल हो गए।घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर रोल टोल नाके की एम्बुलेंस द्वारा नर्सिंग स्टाफ दातारसिंह, पायलट मूलसिंह व हेल्पर रवि जावा द्वारा घायलों को नागौर के जेएलएन अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने मानप्रकाश शर्मा को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। घायल महेश को इलाज के लिए जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। जानकारी अनुसार मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। दोनों वाहनों की भिड़ंत काफी तेज होने के कारण वेन का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया तो वहीं ट्रेक्टर के दो टुकड़े हो गए। घटना स्थल पर काफी संख्या में लोग भी इक्कठे हो गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

बाइक डिवाइडर से टकराई, एक घायल

रोल के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई ट्रैक्टर और ट्रॉली।
मकराना . बाइक फिसलकर डिवाइडर से टकराने से एक युवक गंभीर घायल हो गया। जिसे आमजन की सहायता से मकराना के सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे प्राथमिक उपचार देकर अजमेर रेफर कर दिया। जानकारी अनुसार भवानी सिंह पुत्र हेमसिंह निवासी कालवा अपनी बाइक पर मकराना की ओर जा रहा था।

रास्ते में बोरावड़ रोड पर उसकी बाइक अनियंत्रित हो गई और फिसलकर डिवाइडर से जा टकराई। जिससे युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वहां से गुजर रहे एक कार चालक ने घायल को मकराना के सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने गंभीर हालत देखते हुए प्राथमिक उपचार देकर अजमेर रेफर कर दिया। युवक के सिर में गंभीर चोट आई हैं।

कलरू में सड़क किनारे खड़ी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराया डंपर, तीन घायल अजमेर रेफर

ट्रॉली के टक्कर लगने के बाद पलटा डंपर।
समीप के कलरू गांव की सरहद पर मेड़ता-गोटन सड़क मार्ग पर बुधवार को सुबह 7.30 बजे एक बजरी से भरे डंपर ने सड़क के किनारे खड़े ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के टक्कर मार दी, जिससे तीन लोग गंभीर घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार बजरी से भरा डंपर मेड़ता सिटी से गोटन की ओर जा रहा था। वही कलरू गांव की सरहद पर सड़क के किनारे ट्रैक्टर मय ट्रॉली खड़ा था। इस दरम्यान अचानक डंपर का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और ट्रॉली में जा गिरा। जिससे ट्रॉली के पास में खड़े रामनिवास जाट (35) निवासी कलरू, मुकेश बावरी (23) निवासी कलरू व रमजान लोहार (22) निवासी अमरपुरा भी चपेट में आ गए। ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराने के बाद डंपर भी आगे जाकर पलट गया।

तीनों घायलों को मौके पर एंबुलेंस 104 व निजी वाहन से मेड़ता राजकीय चिकित्सालय में उपचार के लिए लाया गया, जिनके गंभीर चोटें होने के कारण उन्हें अजमेर रेफर कर दिया। मौके पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया। समाचार लिखे जाने तक पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ। जिले में तीन सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में 1 जनें की मौत हो गई और 6 जने घायल हो गए।

