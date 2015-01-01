पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:भडाणा गांव के खेत में दीवार को लेकर आपस में दो गुटों में हुई झड़प, एक घायल

मूण्डवा2 दिन पहले
  • भडाणा गांव के पूर्व सरपंच ने मूण्डवा थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई

मूंडवा के निकट भडाना गांव में खेत में दीवार को लेकर गुरूवार को आपस में दो गुटों में झड़प हो गई। जिसमें एक व्यक्ति घायल हाे गया। भडाणा गांव के पूर्व सरपंच रामनिवास पुत्र मांगीलाल जाट ने मूण्डवा थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई की उसका भाई भगाराम गुरुवार सुबह 10:15 बजे खेत गया था।

खेत में जाकर देखा कि खेत के पड़ोसी केसाराम पुत्र रामपाल जाट व दो अन्य उनके खेत में दीवार निकाल रहे थे। उनको जब मना किया तो उन सभी ने मिलकर भगाराम के साथ मारपीट की। खेत के पड़ोसी कालूराम ने बीच बचाव कर उनको छुड़वाया और रामनिवास को सूचित किया। जानकारी मिलने पर रामनिवास घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर अपने भाई भगाराम को मूंडवा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाकर उसका इलाज करवाया। सूचना मिलने पर मूंडवा पुलिस से घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर तफ्तीश शुरू की। इस घटना का अनुसंधान हेड कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश कर रहे हैं। वही दूसरे पक्ष से परमा पत्नी केसाराम जाट निवासी भडाणा ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई की वह अपने पति केसाराम के साथ अपने खेत में दीवार निकाल रही थी। तभी भगाराम पुत्र मांगीलाल जाट व संतोष पत्नी भगाराम जाट खेत मे आते ही दीवार को गिराने लग गए और जब हमने मना किया तो हमारे साथ मारपीट की। वहां मौजूद रामलाल ने बीच बचाव किया। परमा ने बताया कि इस खेत में दीवार का फैसला पूर्व सरपंच रामनिवास ने कर दिया था जब वो राजी हो गए। लेकिन अब इस दीवार को लेकर झगड़ा कर रहे है।

