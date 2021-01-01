पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:खाबड़ियाना के पास ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बोलेरो सवार दो युवकों की मौत

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • सुरपालिया थाना इलाके का मामला, ग्रामीणों की मदद से बाहर निकाले शव

सुरपालिया थाना इलाके के खाबड़ियाना के पास गुरुवार आधी रात के बाद बोलेरो एवं ट्रक के बीच हुई भिड़ंत में बोलेरो सवार दो जनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से दोनों की लाशों को बोलेरो से बाहर निकाला और जवाहर लाल नेहरू हॉस्पिटल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। इसके बाद सूचना परिजनों को दी गई तो दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंपे गए। पुलिस के अनुसार हादसे में बोलेरो भी परी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।

ट्रक चालक चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही पूर्वक वाहन चलाकर दुर्घटना करने का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है, जिसमें दो जनों की जान चली गई। पुलिस के अनुसार हादसा मुख्य राजमार्ग पर रात डेढ़ बजे हुआ। जब बोलेरो सवार लाडनूं से नागौर की तरफ आ रहे थे। वहीं ट्रक नागौर से लाडनूं की तरफ जा रहा था।

रास्ते में दोनों वाहनों के बीच भिड़ंत में बोलेरो चालक लाडनूं निवासी सलीम 28 पुत्र थेजू खां कायमखानी तथा चूरू में सुजानगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के गुलेरिया गांव के निवासी हड़मानराम 27 पुत्र सोहन राम जाट की मौत हो गई। पुलिस के अनुसार दोनों नागौर क्यूं आ रहे थे इसकी जानकारी अभी तक सामने नहीं आई है।
हालात : घर में नहीं बचा कोई कमाने वाला
पुलिस के अनुसार हड़मानराम की मौत के बाद उसके परिवार में अब कोई खाने-कमाने वाला नहीं बचा है। इसके अलावा उसकी बच्ची के सिर से पिता का साया भी उठ गया है। उसकी मौत के बाद अब घर में एक छोटी बच्ची व पत्नी ही बचे हैं। ऐसे में परिवार के समक्ष आर्थिक संकट भी खड़ा हो जाएगा।
जानकारी के अनुसार परिजनों ने बताया कि हड़मान लाडनूं में ही एक होटल पर ही रहता है वहीं कार्य करता था। वह नागौर की तरफ क्यूं जा रहा था इसकी उनको कोई जानकारी नहीं है। उनके पास तो उसकी दुर्घटना में मौत की खबर पहुंची है।

