बदलाव:5वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को मेवाड़ी-मारवाड़ी जैसी बोलियों में कराएंगे पढ़ाई

  • नई शिक्षा नीति में राजस्थानी भाषा को मान्यता नहीं, स्थानीय बोलियों में तलाश रहे विकल्प, आरएससीईआरटी बना रहा शब्दकोश, प्राेत्साहन भी मिल सकेगा

राज्य में पहली से पांचवीं कक्षा के बच्चों को स्थानीय बोली में पढ़ाने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (आरएससीईआरटी) ने सभी 33 जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों (डाइट) से अपने क्षेत्र की बोलियों की जानकारी मांगी है। यही नहीं, प्राथमिक कक्षाओं में पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षकों को भी ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है।

बता दें, नई शिक्षा नीति में कक्षा-5 तक मातृभाषा या स्थानीय भाषा को पढ़ाई के माध्यम के रूप में अपनाने पर फोकस है। तर्क ये कि इससे छोटे बच्चे अपनी भाषा में अवधारणाओं को ज्यादा तेजी से सीखेंगे। लेकिन क्योंकि राजस्थानी भाषा को मान्यता नहीं है और इसकी लिपि भी नहीं है, इसलिए इसे स्कूल शिक्षा में शामिल करना आसान नहीं है। ऐसे में राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में बोली जाने वाली मारवाड़ी, मेवाड़ी, वागड़ी, हाड़ौती, ढूंढाड़ी, शेखावटी आदि स्थानीय बोलियों के रूप में विकल्प तलाशा जा रहा है।

पहले गुरुजी की ट्रेनिंग, लॉन्च किया ऑनलाइन कोर्स, बनेगी वर्कबुक भी, शिक्षकों को बुनियादी भाषा का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है

सभी डाइट से बोलियों की विशेष रिपोर्ट मिलने पर आरएससीईआरटी शब्दकोश तैयार कर कार्ययोजना सरकार को सौंपेगी। पाठ्य सामग्री तैयार करना शुरू हो गया है। स्वयंसेवियों संस्थाओं की मदद से वर्कबुक भी तैयार कर रहे हैं। एक्टिविटी लर्निंग बेस्ड (एबीएल) किट में हिंदी और स्थानीय बोली दोनों का विकल्प है।

दूसरी ओर, पहली से पांचवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षकों के लिए ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण कोर्स लॉन्च किया है। इसमें शिक्षकों को बुनियादी भाषा, गणितीय कौशल, मौखिक भाषा विकास आदि का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। यूनिसेफ और एलएलएफ के तकनीकी सहयोग से प्राथमिक कक्षाओं में शिक्षण पर 5 मॉड्यूल्स का एक कोर्स तैयार किया है।

इसमें भाषा शिक्षण से जुड़ी अवधारणाओं, मौखिक भाषा विकास, डीकोडिंग के व्यवस्थित शिक्षण आदि में शिक्षकों को मदद मिलेगी। कोर्स के दौरान कंटेंट के अनुसार विभिन्न अवधि के मॉड्यूल्स रहेंगे, जिसमें विषयवार प्रशिक्षण की जानकारी रहेगी।
फायदा : चार साल पहले सिरोही में शुरुआत, 30 से 37% सुधरा गणित-हिंदी का रिजल्ट
20 जनवरी, 2015 को टाटा ट्रस्ट और सरकार के बीच अनुबंध के बाद ‘बुनियाद’ मॉडल शुरू किया। सबसे पहले सिरोही में सत्र 2016-17 से शुरू इस प्रोग्राम की शुरुआत हुई। यहां 56 सरकारी स्कूलों के 6 हजार 248 छात्रों को गरासिया बोली में पढ़ाया जा रहा है।

चार साल में यहां हिंदी में 30 और गणित में 37 फीसदी सुधार हुआ है। इसके लिए पहले शिक्षकों को तैयार किया गया था, ताकि वे उस बोली में पढ़ा सकें। इन विषयों की खास वर्कबुक तैयार करने के साथ एक्सट्रा क्लासें भी लगाई गई।
कार्य योजना तैयार करवा रहे हैं : निदेशक

  • मातृभाषा में पढ़ाने के लिए शिक्षकों के प्रशिक्षण सहित विभिन्न योजनाओं पर काम कर रहे हैं। शिक्षकों के लिए ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग कोर्स भी लॉन्च किया गया है। - प्रियंका जोधावत, निदेशक, आरएससीईआरटी

कम नहीं हैं राज्य में नई शिक्षा नीति लागू करने की चुनौतियां, क्योंकि

  • 3 वर्ष से 6 वर्ष के बीच ड्रॉप आउट ज्यादा
  • पंचायत स्तर पर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का संचालन
  • ट्रांसफर होने पर स्थानीय बोलियों में शिक्षक के लिए पढ़ाना मुश्किल हो सकता है
  • सरकारी के अलावा अंग्रेजी माध्यम निजी स्कूलों में नीति पर अमल को लेकर भी कई सवाल हैं।

इधर, निजी स्कूलों को देना पड़ेगा ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं का हिसाब, रखना पड़ेगा तथ्यात्मक रिकॉर्ड
दौरान-ए-कोरोना ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं का संचालन करने वाले निजी स्कूल संचालकों को इसका पूरा ब्योरा रखना पड़ेगा। इससे संबंधित सभी रिकार्ड को सुव्यवस्थित तरीके से रखना पड़ेगा, अन्यथा विभाग की ओर से इसकी कभी भी जांच की जा सकती है। जांच के दौरान इसमें किंतु-परन्तु की स्थिति हुई तो फिर इनको कार्रवाई का सामना भी करना पड़ सकता है। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों को इस संबंध में उच्च स्तर पर दिशा-निर्देश आएं है।

अधिकारियों को भी अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों के निजी विद्यालयों की शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों की पूरी तथ्यात्मक जानकारी रखनी पड़ेगी। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों को भी ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले बच्चों के अभिभावकों से बाकायदा सहमति लेनी पड़ेगी। स्कूलों के पुन: संचालन शुरू होने की स्थिति में सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार विद्यालयों को बच्चों का पाठ्यक्रम का कोर्स पूरा कराना होगा।

