वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में कार्रवाई:वाहन चालक को धमकाने के मामले में हैड कांस्टेबल को SP ने किया लाइन हाजिर

नागौर20 मिनट पहले
गाड़ी चालक को धमकाते हुए थाने के हैंड कांस्टेबल शिंभुराम।
गाड़ी चालक को धमकाते हुए थाने के हैंड कांस्टेबल शिंभुराम।

पांचौड़ी थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल शिंभूराम को नागौर SP शवेता धनकड़ ने लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। चार दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में ये कार्रवाई की गई है। जिसकी खबर भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित की थी। गौरतलब है कि भोमासर गांव क्षेत्र में दो दिन पहले शुक्रवार शाम को वाहन चालक को धमकाने का वीडिया वायरल हुआ है। वीडियों में पांचौड़ी पुलिस के हैड कांस्टेबल शिंभूराम नजर आ रहे हैं।

ये था मामला
घटना शुक्रवार की थी जब बकरे खरीदने वाले व्यापारी देवराज पांचौड़ी में गाड़ी सड़क किनारे खड़ी कर बकरे खरीदने गया था। गाड़ी में पीछे चालक राकेश बैठा था। इस दौरान हैड कांस्टेबल ने राकेश से कागजात मांगे तो चालक ने पुलिस होने का प्रूफ मांगा। ऐसे में कांस्टेबल ने उनके साथ हाथापाई कर दी थी। इस पर चालक ने व्यापारी देवराज को फोन कर बुलाया और दोनों ने कहा था कि आप अपना ID कार्ड बताओ, हम हमारी गाड़ी के कागजात दिखा देंगे। इसके बाद कांस्टेबल ने थाने में फोन किया। इस पर पुलिस वर्दी में एक कांस्टेबल व दो सिविल ड्रेस में आए व गाड़ी को थाने ले आए तथा गाड़ी को सीज कर लिया था। इस पर गाड़ी चालक व व्यापारी ने चालान मांगा तो एक कागज पर लिख कर दे दिया और बोले कि गाड़ी कोर्ट से छूटेगी।

नागौर डिप्टी ने दिये थे गाड़ी छोड़ने के आदेश

इस दौरान चालक से बहस करते हुए फिर हाथापाई की गई। मोबाइल भी छीन लिए गया था। देवराज व राकेश कुछ ग्रामीणों के साथ नागौर SP के पास गए तो SP के नहीं मिलने पर नागौर डिप्टी से मिले। डिप्टी ने कहा कि शाम पांच बजे थाने चले जाना थानाधिकारी को बोल दिया है गाड़ी छोड़ देंगे। इस दौरान थानाधिकारी मकराना ड्यूटी पर गए हुए थे। शाम को आने पर 3500 रुपए का चालान काटा और गाड़ी छोड़ी गई थी।

(रिपोर्ट- चेतन द्विवेदी)

