आभार:वार्डपंच ने सड़क पर मिले पर्स व रुपए लाैटाकर दिया ईमानदारी का परिचय

बूडसू5 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत बूडसू के एक वार्डपंच माेहनराम ने मंगलवार शाम सड़क पर पड़े मिले पर्स सहित अंदर के रुपए व दस्तावेज पर्स मालिक काे लाैटाकर ईमानदारी का परिचय दिया। वार्डपंच की इस ईमानदारी पर पर्स मालिक व बूडसू सरपंच महावीर कुंकणा ने भी सराहना करते हुए आभार जताया। हुआ यू कि ग्राम पंचायत बूडसू के वार्डपंच माेहनराम मंगलवार शाम करीब 5.30 बजे कस्बे की मिण्डकिया राेड से बूडसू गांव की तरफ आ रहे थे। इस दाैरान उन्हें बीच सड़क पर एक पर्स पड़ा मिला। उन्हाेंने पर्स काे खाेलकर देखा ताे उसमे आधार कार्ड सहित अन्य दस्तावेज व करीब 1200 रुपये मिले।

इस पर वार्डपंच माेहनराम ने तुरंत इसकी जानकारी बूडसू सरपंच महावीर कुंकणा काे देते हुये पर्स मालिक काे पर्स लाैटाने की मंशा जाहिर की। सरपंच महावीर कुंकणा ने पर्स में मिले आधार कार्ड व अन्य दस्तावेज के आधार पर पता लगाते हुए पर्स मालिक नेमाराम पुत्र पाेकरराम जाति बावरी निवासी सूंथली से सम्पर्क कर पर्स मिलने की जानकारी दी। पर्स मिलने की सूचना पर पर्स मालिक नेमाराम बूडसू आया ताे सरपंच महावीर कूंकणा व वार्डपंच माेहनराम ने उसे पर्स सहित उसके अंदर मिले 1200 रुपये व अन्य दस्तावेज लाैटाए।

