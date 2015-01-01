पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवासी पक्षी:सांभर झील में पानी सूखा, जहां पानी वहां 6 प्रजातियों के 83 पक्षी ही मिले

नावां सिटी34 मिनट पहले
  • दिल्ली राज्य समन्वयक ने किया झील का दौरा, कई अधिकारी रहे मौजूद

नावां के समीप स्थित विश्व विख्यात खारे पानी की सांभर झील में मंगलवार को एकोलॉजिस्ट ए डब्ल्यू सी दिल्ली स्टेट कोऑर्डिनेटर टी. के. रॉय वेटलैंड्स इंटरनेशनल की ओर से दौरा किया गया। इस अवसर पर उपखण्ड अधिकारी ब्रह्मलाल जाट व वन विभाग के सहायक वन संरक्षक परबतसर आनन्द सिंह एवं अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

टी.के. रॉय ने सांभर झील में वर्तमान पक्षियों की विविधता का आंकलन किया। इसके साथ ही वन विभाग की और से बनाई गई अस्थाई पक्षी रेस्क्यू सेंटर मय अस्थाई चौकी का दौरा किया। झील के अधिकांश क्षेत्र में पानी सूख चुका है व जहां पानी है वहां नागौर जिले में केवल 6 प्रजातियों के लगभग 83 पक्षी मिले हैं जिनमें से मुख्यत: ब्लैक विंग्ड स्टिल्ट एवं केंटिश प्लॉवर मिले।

निरीक्षण के दौरान कोई भी घायल व मृत पक्षी नहीं मिला। रॉय ने बताया कि जयपुर जिले में पक्षियों की विविधता अधिक है । जयपुर जिले में करीबन 35 प्रजातियों के पक्षी निकट की मीठे पानी के वेटलैंड्स में मिले है। जयपुर जिले में ग्रेटर फ्लामिंगो भी मिले। रॉय ने बताया कि झील क्षेत्र में पक्षी त्रासदी हुए एक वर्ष हो गया है। पक्षी त्रासदी के बाद दो बार निरीक्षण किया गया।

इस वर्ष पक्षियों की स्थिति देखकर ऐसी घटना होने की संभावना नहीं है। इस दौरान मौके पर सहायक वन संरक्षक परबतसर व रेंज कुचामन सिटी का स्टाफ भंवरलाल वनपाल, महेंद्र सिंह, गजेंद्र सिंह, सुनील व कानाराम उपस्थित रहे।

