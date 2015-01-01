पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:शादी सीजन खत्म, अब अनुमति- बजा सकेंगे बैंडबाजा

नागाैर4 घंटे पहले
  • 2020 में शुक्रवार को था साल का अंतिम सावा, अब 25 अप्रैल 2021 को मुहूर्त

राज्य सरकार ने शादियों का सीजन समाप्त होने के बाद बैंडबाजे की अनुमति प्रदान की है। शुक्रवार को साल का अंतिम सावा था। अब अगले साल पहला शुभ मुहूर्त 25 अप्रैल को है। हालांकि नवंबर-दिसंबर में हुई शादियों के दौरान प्रतिबंध के बावजूद भी कई समारोह में बैंड और डीजे का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। अब जारी किए गए नए निर्देशों के अनुसार, शादियों में 10-15 बैंडवाले शामिल हो सकेंगे।

इन्हें 100 की गिनती में शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा। बैंडबाजे वालों को 6 फीट की सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना होगा। मुंह से बजाए जाने वाले यंत्रों का उपयोग होने से पहले एवं बाद में सैनिटाइज करना आवश्यक होगा। बैंडबाजे मुख्य सड़कों पर 5 से 8 बजे तक प्रतिंबधित रहेंगे। बैंड बाजे का उपयोग निकासी एवं तोरण के समय ही किया जा सकेगा। बारातियों की संख्या 25 से अधिक नहीं होगी।
शुभ विवाह मुहूर्त
अप्रैल: 25 से 28,30
मई: 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
जून: 5,6 , 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30
जुलाई: 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18
नवम्बर 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30,
दिसम्बर 1, 6, 11, 12, 13
अब दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू
पंडित विमल पारीक ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खरमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। वहीं इस दाैरान मांगलिक कार्यक्रम, शुभ कार्य भी नहीं हाेते। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले चार महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे और न ही किसी शुभ कार्य की शुरुआत हाेती है। 25 अप्रैल 2021 को साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा।
अब तारा अस्त होने से आगामी चार महीने तक नहीं होंगे मांगलिक कार्य
विवाह के लिए इस साल का आखिरी शुभ मुहूर्त शुक्रवार था। इस बार मलमास, गुरु और शुक्र तारा अस्त होने से करीब चार तीन महीने तक मांगलिक कार्य नहीं होंगे। देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी तक चार महीने इंतजार के बाद शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हुई थी। 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा।

गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले चार महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 25 अप्रैल 2021 को साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा।

