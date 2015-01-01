पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नोटिस दिलाने पर महिला सरपंच को धमकाया, जसवंतगढ़ थाने में केस दर्ज

नागौर5 घंटे पहले
महिला सरपंच को धमकाने के आरोप में जसवंतगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार लाडनूं तहसील के रींगण हाल ग्राम पंचायत रींगण सरपंच प्रियंका चौधरी पत्नी हरीगोपाल जाट ने आरोपी हीरालाल पुत्र हनुमानाराम, मनोज पुत्र सुखराम व सीताराम प्रजापत के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है।

रिपोर्ट अनुसार रींगण निवासी सीताराम प्रजापत ई-मित्र संचालक है। 26 अक्टूबर को लाडनूं पंचायत समिति के चुनाव सहायक व अन्य ई मित्र का निरीक्षण करने के लिए पहुंचे। इस दौरान उसके हस्ताक्षर व सील वहां पाई गई थी। इसके अलावा डाकपाल की भी फर्जी सील व हस्ताक्षर मिले थे। सीताराम के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए 26 अक्टूबर को ही सूचना सहायक को लिखा था।

दो नवंबर को नोटिस देकर सीताराम से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया, लेकिन सीताराम ने नोटिस लेने से इनकार कर दिया, तो उसके यहां कार्य करने वाले अशोक प्रजापत से प्राप्ति हस्ताक्षर करवाने के बाद नोटिस चस्पा किया गया।

4 नवंबर की सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे सरपंच पंचायत भवन से घर जा रही थी तभी रास्ते में हीरालाल दैया पुत्र हनुमानाराम, मनोज पुत्र सुखाराम ने रास्ता रोका और सरपंच को धमकी दी। कहा कि सीताराम को नोटिस क्यूं दिया गया। उक्त कार्रवाई वहीं खत्म करने का दबाव बनाया। माहौल गर्माने पर सरपंच चिल्लाने लगी तो कुछ लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और बचाव किया। 20 नवंबर को थाना पुलिस को रिपोर्ट सौंपी गई।

