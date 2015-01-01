पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसल खरीद:जिले में कपास की अधिकृत 9 जिनिंग मीलों पर समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद का कार्य जारी

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 5725 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल समर्थन मूल्य निर्धारित, अब तक 28 हजार क्विंटल कपास की हुई खरीद

जिले की अधिकृत 9 जिनिंग मीलों पर समर्थन मूल्य पर कपास की खरीद जारी है। भारतीय कपास लिमिटेड की ओर से मंडी समिति क्षेत्र में कपास की समर्थन मूल्य पर 21 अक्टूबर से खरीद शुरू हुई जिसमें 5 नवंबर तक 28000 क्विंटल कपास की खरीद हो चुकी है। भारतीय कपास निगम की ओर से मंडी समिति क्षेत्र में कुल 9 जिनिंग मीलों को अधिकृत किया गया है।

जहां लॉग स्टेपल क्षेणी की एच 4 किस्म की खरीद की जा रही है। नमी का 8 प्रतिशत निर्धारित की गई है। शुक्रवार को नागौर के पास खरनाल में अधिकृत जिनिंग मील पर सवेरे आठ बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक कपास की खरीद जारी रही। पंजीकृत किसान अपनी उपज लेकर शाम तक पहुंचते रहे। कृषि उपज मंडी समिति सचिव रघुनाथ सींवर ने बताया कि किसानों का पंजीयन कृषि उपज मंडी समिति की ओर से 16 अक्टूबर से kumsnagaur.org पोर्टल पर किया जा रहा है।

इसमें अब तक 2500 से अधिक किसान पंजीकृत हुए हैं। किसान अपने मोबाइल से स्वंय भी पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। इस साल किसानों से कपास की खरीद 5725 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल समर्थन मूल्य पर की जा रही है। लेकिन इसके लिए कपास में नमी की मात्रा 8 प्रतिशत से अधिक नहीं हाेनी चाहिए।

किसानों की ओर से पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण करने के बाद नजदीकी केंद्र पर अपनी कपास ले जाने के लिए कृषि उपज मंडी समिति से एक दिन पहले मैसेज कर सूचित करना होगा। किसानों के माल तुलाई के बाद एक सप्ताह के भीतर भुगतान उसके दिए बैंक खातों में भारतीय कपास निगम की ओर से किया जा रहा है। सभी किसान अपना पंजीकरण पोर्टल पर करवाकर कपास को समर्थन मूल्य पर बेच सकते हैं।

