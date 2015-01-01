पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:मेडिकल काॅलेज भवन निर्माण के वर्क ऑर्डर जारी, तहसीलदार करेंगे पत्थरगढ़ी

नागाैर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने योजना अनुसार अधिकारियों को कार्य करने के दिए निर्देश

जिला मुख्यालय पर जल्द ही मेडिकल काॅलेज भवन का निर्माण शुरू हाेगा। शनिवार काे केंद्रीय प्रवर्ती योजना अंतर्गत मुख्यालय पर स्थापित होने वाले मेडिकल काॅलेज बनाने की तैयारियों काे लेकर बैठक की, जिसमें भवन निर्माण व स्थापन संबंधी कार्य के समन्वय के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा गठित जिला स्तरीय मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी की बैठक में कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी के अधिकारियों से चर्चा की।

इस अवसर पर कलेक्टर सोनी ने कहा कि कॉलेज की स्थापना नागौर के लिए सौगात है। इसलिए मेडिकल कॉलेज के निर्माण से संबंधित कार्य ब्लूप्रिंट की योजना अनुसार अग्रिम रूप से ही संपन्न कर लिए जाने चाहिए। जिससे कार्यकारी एजेंसी को कार्य को समयबद्धता के साथ पूर्ण करने में किसी भी प्रकार की असुविधा न हो कलेक्टर साेनी ने चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों व नागौर तहसीलदार को पत्थरगढ़ी का कार्य समन्वित रूप से संपन्न करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही वन विभाग को संबंधित क्षेत्र में तारबंदी हटाने काे कहा। उन्होंने डिस्कॉम व जलदाय विभाग से संबंधित क्षेत्र में बिजली के पोल व पाइपलाइन हो तो उन्हें भी शीघ्र हटा लिए जाए। इस दाैरान जवाहरलाल नेहरू अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. शंकर लाल ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज के निमित्त 50 बीघा भूमि का आवंटन किया जा चुका है तथा सरकार द्वारा भी निर्माण से संबंधित वर्क आर्डर भी जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

बैठक में मेडिकल कॉलेज तक संपर्क सड़क, लैंड डिमार्केशन के संबंध में भी समीक्षा की गई। इस अवसर पर कलेक्टर सोनी ने प्रमुख सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा के वैभव गलारिया से फोन पर बात करके मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए प्रिंसिपल व नोडल अधिकारी लगाने का आग्रह किया। जिससे चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के दृष्टिकोण से मॉनिटरिंग की जा सके। इस अवसर पर सीएमएचओ डॉ सुकुमार कश्यप, उप नियंत्रक डॉ अनिल पुरोहित, गुलाम हुसैन सहित बिजली व वाटर वर्क्स के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

