मौसम:कल शीतलहर का यलो अलर्ट न्यूनतम पारा 3 डिग्री तक गिरेगा

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • साइक्लोन सर्कुलेशन के चलते गिर रहा तापमान

गत दो दिनों से मौसम में आए परिवर्तन के कारण कड़ाके के सर्दी की एंट्री हो गई है। रात के साथ-साथ दिन में ठंड का अहसास हो रहा है। लगातार तापमान में गिरावट के कारण सर्दी के असर तेज हो गया है। मौसम विभाग जयपुर के अनुसार उतर पश्चिमी राजस्थान में साइक्लोन सर्कुलेशन राजस्थान सहित आसपास क्षेत्र में बना हुआ है। साथ ही कम तीव्रता का पश्चिमी विक्षोभ पाकिस्तान और राजस्थान के बीच बना हुआ है।

ऐसे में तापमान गिरने के कारण लगातार सर्दी बढ़ रही है। इधर, मौसम विभाग ने गुरुवार को नागौर सहित 9 जिलों में शीतलहर का यलो अलर्ट जारी किया है। वहीं अगले 48 घंटों में न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री तक की गिरावट आ सकती है। रात तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव का दौर जारी है। मंगलवार काे रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया।

वहीं दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। आगामी चार दिनाें में तापमान में और गिरावट दर्ज हाेने की संभावना है। विभाग के अनुसार अगले 48 घंटों में न्यूनतम तापमान में 2 से 3 डिग्री की गिरावट की संभावना है। 2 दिन मौसम में विशेष परिवर्तन के असार नहीं हैं। 19 तारीख तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। 3 दिन कोहरे-शीतलहर का प्रकोप रहेगा गुरुवार - सीकर, झुंझनूं, अलवर, भरतपुर जिलों में कुछ स्थानों और पश्चिमी राजस्थान में श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, नागौर तथा चूरू जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर शीतलहर का यलो अलर्ट है। शुक्रवार- सीकर, झुंझनूं, अलवर, भरतपुर जिलों में कुछ स्थानों तथा पश्चिमी राजस्थान में श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, नागौर तथा चूरू जिलों मं कुछ स्थानों पर शीतलहर का यलो अलर्ट है।

