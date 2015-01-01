पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए योग जरूरी - शास्त्री

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
शहर के सुगनसिंह सर्किल शाहपुरा रामद्वारा के महंत संत भागीरथ राम शास्त्री ने बुधवार को दीपावली पर्व उपलक्ष्य पर योग गुरु पन्नालाल जांगिड़ व समस्त योग सदस्यों को सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान संत शास्त्री ने कहा कि योग करवाने वाले कोरोना योद्धा है।

योग करने व कराने से स्वयं व दूसरों का शरीर स्वस्थ रहता है। योग, आसन,ध्यान करने से तन,मन स्वस्थ रहेगा और शरीर में बीमारियां नहीं होगी व रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ेगी। योग से पूरे शरीर में रक्त संचरण सुचारू रूप से होता है। योग कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए सहायता देने वाला मुफ्त साधन है।

पूर्व सरपंच रामसिंह सोलंकी, कानाराम मंडा, भगवानराम टाक, बाबूलाल पंचारिया, रामनिवास सोनी, जेठाराम सीवर, जवरीलाल भट्‌ट, सुरेश भट्‌ट, कमल किशोर सुराणा, सूरजमल दर्जी, एडवोकेट सफीक, राजाराम राठी, ओम जांगिड़, पूर्व पार्षद मोहम्मद असगर, दीपाराम वैष्णव, शिवकुमार शर्मा, मगनलाल पालड़िया, कमल सोनी सहित योग सदस्य माैजूद रहे। योग शिविर रामपोल में सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू है।

