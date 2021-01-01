पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में युवाओं ने दिखाया जोश

डेह3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में सोमवार को स्पोर्ट्स क्लब डेह द्वारा दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें सैकड़ों युवाओं ने भाग लिया। कार्यकर्ता सीताराम फौजी व गोपाल छाबा ने बताया कि दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में राजस्थान के बीकानेर, गंगानगर, चूरु, नागौर, जैसलमेर, जोधपुर, पाली, जयपुर के अनेक धावकों ने भाग लिया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ रामद्वारा महंत डॉ आनंदी रामाचार्य द्वारा किया गया।

प्रतियोगिता में 1600 मीटर दौड़ का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें गोविंद गुरुकुल डिफेंस एकेडमी लाडनूं ने 4.40 मिनट में दौड़ पूरी कर प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया और 11000 नगद राशि का ईनाम दिया गया। वहीं दूसरा स्थान गंभीर सिंह जैसलमेर तथा तृतीय स्थान पर लक्ष्मण लाडनूं रहा। इसी प्रकार चतुर्थ स्थान पर अणदाराम नागौर व पंचम स्थान पर सुखाराम सूरतगढ़ ने प्राप्त किया। इस मौके पर सरपंच रणवीर सिंह, अरविंद कुमार खंडा, जगदीश बाना, बीरबल कमेड़िया, मूलाराम फरड़ोदा, श्रवण राम सहित डेह पुलिस चौकी के शैतान राम भाटी आदि मौजूद रहे।

