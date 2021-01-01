पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:परबतसर की 25 सीटों पर निर्दलीयों ने बिगाड़ा गणित

परबतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति चुनाव में भी बराबर रही थी भाजपा व कांग्रेस, लेकिन भीतरघात से कांग्रेस का फायदा

पालिका चुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के लिए आरएलपी व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी गणित बिगाड़ सकते है। वहीं इस बार पालिकाध्यक्ष पद ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कुल 25 वार्डों से बहुमत के लिए 13 सीटों की जरूरत है। पिछली बार कुल 20 वार्ड थे जिसमें भाजपा व कांग्रेस को 10-10 सीटें मिली थी। इस बाद लॉटरी से कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बना था। लेकिन इस बार 25 सीटे होने के कारण 13 सीटों का बहुमत होना जरूरी है।

जिसमें भाजपा कांग्रेस ने सभी सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा है मगर रालोपा ने 6 व निर्दलीय के रूप में 22 प्रत्याशियों ने ताल ठोकी। यह सभी 28 प्रत्याशी दोनों पार्टियों का गणित बिगाड़ने में लगे है। गौरतलब है कि पंचायत समिति चुनाव की 21 सीटों में भी भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने 10-10 सीटे लेकर बराबरी की थी। वहीं एक सीट रालोपा ने ले ली थी। जबकि कांग्रेस ने भाजपा से दो मत छीनकर प्रधान कांग्रेस का बना लिया।

वहीं कांग्रेस नेता अपना बोर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रहे है। जबकि भाजपा नेता पंचायत समिति वाली पुन नहीं दोहराने का कहते हुए खुद का बोर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रहे है। सूत्रों के अनुसार रालोपा और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी चुनाव जीतकर समीकरण में फेर बदल कर सकते है। उल्लेखनीय है कि परबतसर में कुल 11262 मतदाता है जिनमें से 9595 ने वोट डाले। वहीं जिताऊ प्रत्याशियों को लेकर बड़े नेताओं ने बाड़ेबंदी शुरू कर दी। जिस कारण से प्रत्याशियों से संपर्क भी नहीं हो पा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser