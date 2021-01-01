पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:परबतसर गैंगरेप मामले में 11 सदस्यों की टीम ने तीसरे आरोपी को भी पकड़ा

परबतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • 24 को घटना के पांच दिन बाद हुआ था मामला दर्ज

नागौर पुलिस ने परबतसर गैंगरेप केस में शुक्रवार को तीसरे आरोपी कानाराम को भी अरेस्ट कर लिया है। इससे पहले दूसरे आरोपी श्रवण गुर्जर को बीती देर रात को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। तीन में से एक आरोपी पांचूराम को पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए 11 सदस्यों की टीम गठित की थी।

वारदात 19 जनवरी की है, लेकिन परबतसर पुलिस थाने में प्रकरण 5 दिनों के बाद 24 जनवरी को दर्ज हुआ है। गांगवा में खेत पर छाछ लेने गई महिला के साथ तीन किसानों ने दुष्कर्म किया था। पीड़िता के परिजनों ने बताया कि दुष्कर्म की घटना के बाद महिला ने पीड़िता को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। आरोपियों ने पीड़िता को धमकी दी कि अगर इस घटना के बारे में उसने किसी से भी कहा तो वह उसे और उसके परिवार वालों को जान से खत्म कर देंगे। आरोपियों की इस धमकी से पीड़िता डर चुकी थी और उसने किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया। फिर कुछ दिन बाद किसी तरह हिम्मत करके पीड़िता ने परिजनों को मामले की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद परिजनों ने पीड़िता को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।

