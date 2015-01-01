पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदला मौसम का मिजाज:सुबह 9 बजे तक रहा कोहरा, पूरे दिन छाए रहे बादल, दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकली

संखवास2 घंटे पहले
  • पूरे दिन कुछ ही समय नजर आए भगवान सूर्यदेव, सर्दी में भी हुआ इजाफा

कस्बे में मौसम का तापमान गिरने से सर्दी बढ़ी गई। 2 दिन पहले तक सर्दी का असर आंशिक रूप से नजर आ रहा था लेकिन इन दिनों सर्दी का असर काफी देखने को मिल रहा है। इसे लोग अपने घरों में दुबके हुए रहते हैं और गर्म ऊनी वस्त्र पहन कर घरों से बाहर निकलते हैं तथा आसपास लोग अलाव जलाकर सर्दी से बचने का जतन करने में लगे हैं। साथ ही कस्बे में गरम खानपान की दुकानों पर भी आवक होने लगी हैं और ऊनी वस्त्रों की दुकानों पर सभी कस्बे वासी गर्म कपड़े खरीदने में लगे हुए हैं।

इस तरह से दुकानदारों में अच्छी खासी आमदनी हो रही है क्योंकि अचानक सर्दी बढ़ जाने से लोगों ने बुखार खांसी जुकाम का खतरा दिखाई देने लगता है। इस वजह से लोग पहले से ही सर्दी से बचाव करने में लग जाते हैं। इसके साथ ही सोमवार की रात को कस्बे में ओस की बूंदे भी गिरने लगी थी इस वजह से सर्दी का पारा लगभग 2 डिग्री गिर गया और लोगों में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई जिस काम से लोग देर सुबह तक अपने घरों से बाहर निकलने लगे।
नावां सिटी . उपखण्ड मुख्यालय सहित आस-पास के गांवों एवं कस्बों में मंगलवार की सुबह मौसम ने करवट बदल ली। आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के साथ ही सर्द हवाएं चलने से आम जन सहित पशु पक्षी भी ठिठुरते नजर आए। कही लोग स्वेटर व कंबल में दुबके हुए तप करते हुए चाय का आनन्द ले रहे थे तो कही गरम कचौरी का स्वाद लेकर सर्दी के मौसम का स्वागत कर रहे थे।
लगभग दोपहर दो बजे हल्की धूप निकलने से कुछ राहत मिली। लेकिन सर्द हवाएं चलने से मौसम में ठण्डक बरकरार रही। क्षेत्र में सोमवार की सुबह भी तेज हवाएं चलने व बादल छाए रहने का दौर शुरु हो गया, जो कि दोपहर में धूप निकलने से सर्दी कम हो गई। लेकिन मंगलवार की सुबह तेज हवाएं चलने से हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठण्ड शुरू हो गई। रात भर ओस की बूंदें गिरने से पेड़ों की पत्तियां व मिट्टी गिली हो गई। पेड़ पौधों पर ओस की बूंदे गिरने के बाद प्रकृति भी अपनी सुन्दरता बिखेर रही थी।
परबतसर. क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को आसमान में देर सवेरे तक कोहरा छाया, इसी के साथ सर्दी के मौसम की शुरुआत हो गई। सुबह से करीब 9 बजे तक आसमान में कोहरा छाया रहा, इस दौरान सूर्य भगवान के भी दर्शन नहीं हुवे। उसके बाद अपरान्ह से सर्द हवाओं ने सर्दी बढ़ा दी। इससे लोगों के सर्दी जुखाम व बुखार की चपेट में आने की पूरी संभावना है जो की जरा सी लापरवाही भी इस कोरोना काल में हानिकारक हो सकती है। वहीं सर्दी के दस्तक देने से किसानों के लिए फायदेमंद है।
निंबोला कलां. दीपावली के बाद मौसम में काफी बदलाव नजर आया। मंगलवार को दिन भर आसमान में कोहरा छाया रहा। आसमान में कोहरा छाने की वजह से सूर्य देव के दर्शन भी लोगों को नसीब नहीं हुए और प्रातः जल्दी से ही ठंडी हवा चलने से तापमान में काफी गिरावट देखी गई एवं लोगों को अलाव तापते देखा गया।
साथ ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में लोगों को ऊनी कपड़ों में देखा गया, दिन भर बादल छाए रहने से अधिकतर लोग अपने घरों में दुबके रहे। दोपहर के लगभग 12:30 बजे तक सूर्यदेव ने दर्शन नहीं दिए, उसके बाद भी सूर्यदेव व बादलों के बीच आंख मिचोली का खेल जारी रहा। इस प्रकार कोहरा छाने से सुबह-सुबह आवागमन भी बाधित रहा। जानकारों के अनुसार आगामी दिनों में भी कोहरे का असर रहेगा और सर्दी में बढ़ोतरी होगी।
मौसम ने ली करवट, बादलों व सर्द हवाओं से बढ़ी ठिठुरन
कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण अंचल में मंगलवार को अलसुबह ही घना कोहरा छा गया। कोहरे के साथ आसमान से ओस की बूंदे गिरती रही। वही कोहरे के कारण शीत हवाओं के चलते ठंड का अहसास होने लगा। वही कोहरे के दौरान अलसुबह ही लोगों ने अलाव का सहारा लिया। वही सड़कों पर वाहनों ने लाइट जलाकर चलते रहे। कोहरे के अंग्रोस में छुपे सूर्यदेव ने दोपहर एक बजे के बाद दर्शन दिए।
डेगाना शहर सहित आस पास के गांवों में पिछले दो दिनों से अचानक आए मौसमी बदलाव के कारण ठंड का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। मंगलवार को भी दिन भर बादलों के छाए रहने और सर्द बर्फीली हवाओं के कारण लोगों को गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकलना पड़ा। शहर के लोगों ने बताया कि अचानक से आई इस ठंडक के कारण सर्दी जनित बीमारियों में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। सर्दी जुकाम जैसे रोगों से ग्रसित लोगों को अब कोरोना जैसी महामारी का डर सताने लगा है। मौसमी बीमारियों के मरीज भी बढ़ रहे हैं।

