राजसमंद जिले में हादसा:ट्रेलर से टकराकर असुंलित बस पहाड़ी से टकराई, कांस्टेबल परीक्षा देकर लौट रहे 13 केंडिडेट्स हुए घायल; 4 को ब्यावर रैफर किया

भीम8 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भीम। बल्ली जस्साखेड़ा हाईवे पर सड़क हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हुई बस।
  • भीम उपखण्ड के बल्ली जस्साखेड़ा हाईवे पर हुआ हादसा
  • घायलों में हरियाणा और छत्तीसगढ़ के लोग भी

(नरपत सिंह चौहान)। राजसमंद जिले में भीम उपखण्ड के बल्ली जस्साखेड़ा हाईवे पर शनिवार तड़के उदयपुर से जयपुर जा रही लग्जरी बस आगे चल रहे ट्रेलर से टकरा गई। बस ट्रेलर से टकराने के बाद असंतुलित होकर पहाड़ी से टकराई जिससे उसमें सवार 17 यात्री घायल हो गए। घायलों को भीम अस्पताल ले जाया गया। चार गंभीर घायलों को ब्यावर रैफर किया गया। सभी घायल कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देकर लौट रहे थे। अलसुबह हादसा होने पर नींद खुल गई और चिल्लाने की आवाज आई।

हादसे की सूचना पर एएसआई माधो सिंह, एएसआई भगवानलाल, आ सूचना अधिकारी बजरंग सिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल किशोर सिंह, कांस्टेबल गौतमसिंह घटना स्थल पहूंचे। घायलों को एंबुलेंस से भीम हॉस्पीटल लाए जहां प्राथमिक उपचार कर 4 गंभीर घायल सोनू, शांति लाल, सचिन, प्रमोद को ब्यावर रैफर किया। बाकी 13 घायलों को उपचार करके अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई। हादसे के समय यात्री नींद में थे।

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आए थे राजसमंद
बस में सवार सभी युवक कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देकर अपने गांव लौट रहे थे। वहीं कुछ युवक डूंगरपुर और उदयपुर के परीक्षा देने जा रहे थे। तभी हादसा होते ही नींद खुल गई और चिल्लाने की आावाज आई।

ये हुए घायल
थानाधिकारी गजेंद्रसिंह ने बताया कि हादसे में सिकंदरा-दौसा निवासी अंकित (21) पुत्र किशनलाल जोगी, भोजपुर हरियाणा निवासी सोनू (21) पुत्र संजीव कुमार जाट, डूंगरपुर निवासी मनीषा (20) पुत्री शक्करलाल मीणा, बड़ासेड़ा निवासी बसंत सिंह (25) पुत्र देवीसिंह रावत, भरतपुर निवासी प्रमोद (34) पुत्र हरपाल जाटव, सीकर निवासी शेरसिंह (20) पुत्र गोवर्धन जाट, कुछवा दौसा निवासी सुमन (22) पुत्री बद्रीलाल, जहांगीरपुर उत्तरप्रदेश निवासी मिन्टू (22) पुत्र चन्द्रिका यादव, जहांगीरपुर यूपी निवासी विनोद (22) पुत्र फौजदार यादव, अभिषेक (30) पुत्र रामाशंकर यादव, आगरा निवासी सत्येंद्र (24) पुत्र हरिसेवक जाट, डूंगरपुर निवासी गोपाल (27) पुत्र हरलिहार मीणा, पवन (19) पुत्र शंकरलाल मीणा, छतीसगढ़ निवासी सचिन (21) पुत्र सतीश जाट, भरतपुर निवासी देवेंद्रसिंह (32) पुत्र राजेंद्रसिंह, उदयपुर निवासी शांतिलाल (22) पुत्र शंकरलाल मीणा, बाबूलाल (22) पुत्र मांगी लाल सालवी घायल हो गए।

