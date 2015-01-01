पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूड पॉयजनिंग से गायों की मौत:चूरू की श्रीराम गोशाला में 13 और गायों ने तोड़ा दम, अब तक 94 गोवंश की हो चुकी है मौत

सरदारशहर
  कॉपी लिंक
सरदारशहर। गांव बिल्यूबास रामपुरा की श्रीराम गोशाला में रविवार को 13 गायों की और मौत हो गई। गायों का इलाज जारी है।
  • 10 की हालत गंभीर, चारा खाने और पानी पीने के बाद बिगड़ी थी तबीयत

गांव बिल्यूबास रामपुरा की श्रीराम गोशाला में रविवार को 13 गायों की और मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही अब तक 94 गायों की मौत हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार दोपहर से शनिवार दोपहर तक 81 गोवंश की मौत हो गई थी। अभी करीब 10 गायें और बीमार हैं। रविवार को बीकानेर से आई डॉक्टरों की टीम ने गायों के ब्लड सैंपल लिए।

चारा खाने के बाद बिगड़ी थी तबीयत
बताया जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन बजे गोवंश को चारा डाला गया। चारा खाने व पानी पीने के बाद गोवंश की तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी। दोपहर 3.30 बजे दो गोवंश की मौत हो गई। चार बजे एक और गाय की मौत हुई तो गोशाला समिति व गोशाला में काम करने वाले सजग हुए। उन्होंने पशु चिकित्सक को सूचना दी।

इसके बाद गोवंश की मौत का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया जो शनिवार दोपहर एक बजे तक जारी रहा। प्रथम दृष्टया गोवंश की मौत का कारण फूड पॉइजनिंग बताया जा रहा है। प्रशासन ने एहतियात के तौर पर चारे को जब्त कर लिया है और चारे और पानी के सैंपल भी लिए।

सूचना पर प्रशासन ने पशुपालन विभाग की टीम को मौके पर भेजा। टीम ने गोवंश का उपचार करना शुरू किया। पशुपालन विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी केसरीचंद नाई ने बताया कि फूड पॉइजनिंग के कारण गोवंश की तबीयत खराब हो गई, जिससे 81 गोवंश की मौत हो गई व 20 से ज्यादा की हालत गंभीर है।

मृत गायों का पोस्टमार्टम किया गया है और बिसरा लेबोरेट्री में जांच के लिए भेजा जाएगा। गोशाला के कर्मचारी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन बजे गोवंश को बाजरे का चारा खिलाया गया था। एसडीएम रीना छींपा ने स्थिति का जायजा लेकर टीम गठित कर जांच के निर्देश दिए।

2012 में स्थापित गोशाला में अभी हैं 465 गोवंश
2012 में स्थापित इस गोशाला में अभी 465 गोवंश है। मौके पर एसडीएम छींपा, तहसीलदार कुटेंद्र राठौड़, डीएसपी गिरधारीलाल शर्मा, भानीपुरा एसएचओ मलकीयत सिंह, पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी केशरीचंद नाई, डाॅ. गिरधारीलाल कस्वा, डॉ. प्रवीण शर्मा, डा. चंदन मोटासरा, सरपंच शीशपाल सिहाग, गोशाला अध्यक्ष धर्मपाल सिहाग, मंत्री पप्पूसिंह, मधुसूदन आदि पहुंचे।

गायों के ब्लड सैंपल लेने के लिए बीकानेर से चिकित्सा टीम गोशाला पहुंची।
चूरू, सरदारशहर व भालेरी की पशु चिकित्सा टीम में शामिल 20 डॉक्टर व स्टाफ सदस्य जुटे उपचार में
घटना को लेकर चूरू, सरदारशहर व भालेरी की पशु चिकित्सा टीम में शामिल 20 डॉक्टर व स्टाफ सदस्य मौके पर पहुंचे और गोवंश के उपचार में जुट गए थे। हालांकि अथक प्रयासों के बाद भी 94 गोवंश की जान नहीं बचाई जा सकी। अन्य गंभीर हालत वाले गोवंश का उपचार जारी है।

एक बाड़े की गोवंश की बिगड़ी तबीयत, दूसरे का गोवंश सुरक्षित
एसडीएम छींपा ने बताया कि गोशाला में 465 गोवंश है। इस गोवंश को दो अलग-अगल बाड़ों में रखा हुआ था। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार दोनों बाड़ों की गोवंशों को एक ही चारा खिलाया था, जबकि एक बाड़े के गोवंश ने गांव के सार्वजनिक कुएं से आने वाला पानी पीया था। जिस बाड़े के गोवंश ने पानी पिया, उसी की गोवंश की मौत हो गई।

चारा करवाया जब्त, पानी व चारा के लिए सैंपल
गोशाला में करीबन 20 क्विंटल चारा जब्त किया है। चारे-पानी के सैंपल भी लिए हैं। सैंपलों की जांच होने के बाद वास्तविक स्थिति का पता चलेगा। गाेवंश की मौत की सूचना मिलने पर चूरू कलेक्टर प्रदीप के. गवांडे व चूरू एएसपी योगेंद्र फौजदार मौके पर पहुंचे। कलेक्टर ने पशु चिकित्सा टीम को गोशाला में सभी गोवंश के ठीक नहीं होने तक कैंप लगाए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

