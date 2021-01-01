पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्क में बच्ची की दर्दनाक मौत:झूले का धक्का लगने से नीचे गिरी 13 साल की बच्ची की गर्दन टूटी, फिर वापस आए झूले से फटा सिर

राजसमंदएक घंटा पहले
मृतक बच्ची ममता। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
मृतक बच्ची ममता। (फाइल फोटो)
  • राजस्थान के राजसमंद की घटना

राजसमंद में शनिवार को एक पार्क में हुए हादसे में 13 साल की बच्ची की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। झूले पर खेलते वक्त बच्ची से तेज रफ्तार झूला दो बार टकराया। पहली बार में बच्ची की गर्दन टूटी और दूसरी बार में झूले की टक्कर से उसका सिर फट गया। हादसे में बच्ची की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद पार्क में हड़कंप मच गया। आसपास के लोग तुरंत बच्ची को हॉस्पिटल ले गए, लेकिन वहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पुलिस अधिकारी योगेंद्र व्यास ने बताया कि हादसा सिंचाई विभाग के पार्क में हुआ है। इसमें पार्क के पास ही रहने वाली ममता (13 साल) की मौत हो गई। ममता अपनी सहेलियों के साथ रोजाना की तरह पार्क आई थी। वह 7-8 सहेलियों के साथ झूला झूल रही थी, तभी यह घटना हुई।

हुआ यूं कि ममता झूले को पीछे से धक्का दे रही थी। तभी बच्ची झूले के साथ आगे चली गई। झूला वापस आया तो बैलेंस बिगड़ने से बच्ची नीचे गिर गई, जिसमें उसकी गर्दन टूट गई। इसके बाद झूला वापस आया और उसके सिर से टकराया। इसमें उसका सिर फट गया। हादसे में बच्ची की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पार्क में घुमने आए लोग बच्ची को तुरंत कमला नेहरु अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

व्यास ने बताया कि हादसे की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शव को पोस्टमार्टम कराके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

