  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  • 16 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes In Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North And Kota North Municipal Corporations For The First Phase

राजस्थान में चुनाव:जयपुर हैरिटेज, जोधपुर उत्तर और कोटा उत्तर नगर निगमों में प्रथम चरण के लिए चुनाव प्रचार थमा,16 लाख मतदाता डालेंगे वोट

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तीनों नगर निगमों के लिए मतदान 29 अक्टूबर को सुबह 7.30 बजे से शाम 5.30 बजे तक होगा। जबकि मतगणना 3 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से होगी।
  • चुनाव आयुक्त ने की प्रत्याशी द्वारा जनसंपर्क करने के दौरान कोविड के दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना करने की अपील

नगर निगम चुनाव-2020 में जयपुर हैरिटेज, जोधपुर उत्तर और कोटा उत्तर नगर निगमों में 29 अक्टूबर को होने वाले प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार गुरूवार शाम 5.30 बजे थम गया। अब राजनीतिक दल, चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशी सार्वजनिक सभा आयोजित नहीं कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा जुलूस निकालने, सिनेमा, दूरदर्शन, प्रिंट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एवं सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से चुनाव प्रचार करने पर भी पूर्ण प्रतिबंध होगा।

इसके अलावा साथ ही संगीत-समारोह, नाट्य-अभिनय अथवा अन्य कोई मनोरंजन कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर भी चुनाव प्रचार नहीं कर सकेंगे। इन तीनों नगर निगमों के लिए मतदान 29 अक्टूबर को सुबह 7.30 बजे से शाम 5.30 बजे तक होगा। जबकि मतगणना 3 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से होगी।

प्रथम चरण में 16 लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता कर सकेंगे मतदान

चुनाव आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में 250 वार्डों के 1503 मतदान केंद्रों पर 16 लाख 54 हजार 547 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे। इसमें जयपुर हैरिटेज के 100 वार्डों के 9 लाख 32 हजार 908 मतदाताओं में 4 लाख 91 हजार 633 पुरुष, 4 लाख 41 हजार 260 महिला व 15 अन्य मतदाता है। इसके अलावा जोधपुर उत्तर के 80 वार्डों के 3 लाख 88 हजार 847 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 99 हजार 505 पुरुष, 1 लाख 89 हजार 339 महिला व 3 अन्य और कोटा उत्तर के 70 वार्डों के 3 लाख 32 हजार 792 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 70 हजार 959 पुरुष, 1 लाख 61 हजार 831 महिला व 2 अन्य मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे।

मतदान दिवस पर भी उम्मीदवारों के बूथ पर भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाए

चुनाव आयुक्त मेहरा ने प्रत्याशियों से जनसंपर्क करने के दौरान कोविड के दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना करने की अपील की है। आयुक्त ने कहा कि जनसंपर्क के दौरान 5 से अधिक व्यक्ति प्रचार के लिए नहीं निकलें और भीड़ या समूह का हिस्सा भी ना बनें। उन्होंने कहा कि जनसंपर्क के दौरान उम्मीदवार व उनके समर्थक मास्क लगाकर बाहर निकलें।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखें और प्रचार के दौरान मतदाताओं के पैर छूने, हाथ मिलाने, गले मिलने से बचें। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान दिवस पर भी उम्मीदवारों द्वारा लगाई जाने वाले बूथ पर भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाए और कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की कड़ाई से पालना की जाए।

