पोर्न की लत ने किया रिश्ता शर्मसार:पोर्न देखने के आदी 21 साल के युवक ने दोस्त की 60 वर्षीय मां से किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

शाहजहांपुरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विकास जाट
  • जाट बहरोड़ की घटना, दुष्कर्म के बाद बचने के लिए पीड़िता पर किया हमला

पोर्न की लत युवाओं के दिलो-दिमाग को इस कदर विकृत कर रही है कि वे उम्र और रिश्तों का लिहाज भी नहीं कर रहे। शनिवार रात थाना क्षेत्र के गांव जाटबहरोड में एक 21 साल के युवक ने अपने दोस्त की 60 वर्षीय मां के साथ दुष्कर्म कर डाला। महिला ने शोर मचाया तो आरोपी ने हमला कर उसे घायल कर दिया।

चींख-पुकार सुन आसपास के लोग पहुंचे तब तक युवक वहां से भाग गया। घटना रात करीब साढ़े दस बजे की है। सूचना पर पहुंची शाहजहांपुर पुलिस ने पीडिता को रविवार रात करीब 12 बजे गंभीर अवस्था में शाहजहांपुर सीएचसी पहुंचाया। यहां महिला चिकित्सक नहीं होने के कारण उसे रैफर कर दिया गया।

सोमवार दोपहर करीब दो बजे बर्डोद सीएचसी मे डॉ. सपना गोदारा ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल किया और उपचार दिया। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों व परिजनों की सूचना पर आरोपी विकास उर्फ नेवला पुत्र राजेन्द्र जाट ( 21) को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घटना के समय महिला का बेटा एवं परिवार के लोग फौलादपुर एक शादी में गए हुए थे। आरोपी को इस बात की जानकारी थी। मौका देख वह घर में घुस गया और यह घटना कर डाली। आरोप उस वक्त नशे की हालत में बताया गया है।
6 महीने पहले हो चुकी महिला के पति की मौत

पीड़िता के पति की 6 माह पहले मृत्यु हो गई थी। उसका एक 25 वर्षीय बेटा और तीन बेटियां है। उनकी शादी हो चुकी है। बेटा अविवाहित है और मजदूरी का काम करता है। आरोपी उसका करीबी दोस्त है। वृद्धा गांव में घरों में काम करके परिवार का गुजारा चला रही है।
पोर्न और नशे की लत ने कराई शर्मनाक करतूत

आरोपी युवक विकास पीड़िता के बेटे का करीबी दोस्त है। इसके चलते उसका घर आनाजाना भी रहता था। पुलिस पूछताछ में पता चला आरोपी मोबाइल पर पोर्न फिल्में देखने और नशा करने का आदी है। घटना के समय भी वह नशे की हालत में था। दोस्त की मां उसके साथ अपने बेटे की तरह ही व्यवहार करती थी। मगर पोर्न से बिगड़ी मानसिकता के चलते उसने मां की उम्र की महिला के साथ शर्मनाक वारदात कर डाली।

