अच्छी खबर:राजस्थान में एमबीबीएस की 230 सीटों की बढ़ोतरी, केबिनेट मंत्री डोटासरा व रघु शर्मा के जिलों को मिला फायदा

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
जानकारी के अनुसार वर्ष 2018 में प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस की कुल 1950 सीटें थी, जो बढ़कर अब 2830 हो गई है। इन स्वीकृतियों से प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस की कुल सीटों में 230 सीटों की वृद्धि हुई है।
  • नेशनल मेडीकल कमीशन ने जारी की स्वीकृति, दो सालों में एमबीबीएस की 880 सीटें बढ़ी
  • सीकर, अजमेर व उदयपुर में 50-50 तथा बाड़मेर में 30 सीटों की वृद्धि को स्वीकृति

नेशनल मेडीकल कमीशन ने राजस्थान में एमबीबीएस की सीटों में बढ़ोतरी करते हुए 230 सीटें बढ़ा दी है। हालांकि, पिछले साल 650 सीटें बढ़ाई गई थी। इस बार प्रदेश को 420 सीटें कम मिली है। लेकिन इस बार गहलोत सरकार में चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा व शिक्षा मंत्री और कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा के गृह जिलों में भी सीटें बढ़ाई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार इस साल सीकर, अजमेर व उदयपुर में 50-50 तथा बाड़मेर में 30 सीटों की वृद्धि को स्वीकृति दी गई है। इस तरह पिछले दो वर्षों में प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस की 880 सीटें बढ़ी है।

सीकर में इस साल शुरु होगा मेडिकल कॉलेज, यहां अब एमबीबीएस की 100 सीटें होंगी

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डाॅ. रघु शर्मा ने खुशी जाहिर करते हुए बताया कि प्रदेश के सीकर के श्रीकल्याण राजकीय मेडीकल काॅलेज को सत्र 2020-21 में प्रारम्भ किया जाएगा। इस काॅलेज में एमबीबीएस की कुल 100 सीटें स्वीकृत की गई है। इसके अलावा अजमेर व उदयपुर में एमबीबीएस की 50-50 तथा बाड़मेर में एमबीबीएस की 30 सीटों की वृद्धि करने की स्वीकृति मिलना प्रदेश में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर रहे छात्रों के लिए एक सुखद खबर है।

चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के शासन सचिव वैभव गालरिया ने बताया की वर्ष 2018 में प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस की कुल 1950 सीटें थी, जो बढ़कर अब 2830 हो गई है। इन स्वीकृतियों से प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस की कुल सीटों में 230 सीटों की वृद्धि हुई है। गत वर्ष कुल 650 सीटों की वृद्धि हुई थी। इस प्रकार गत दो वर्षों में प्रदेष में एमबीबीएस की 880 सीटों की वृद्धि हुई है।

