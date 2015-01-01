पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर के कोटपूतली में लूट का खुलासा:फायरिंग कर 2 दुकानों से 90 हजार के गल्ले लूटने वाले 3 आरोपी पकड़े

कोटपूतली17 मिनट पहले
कोटपूतली। लूट के आरोपी।
  • जयपुर जिले के कोटपूतली में छोटी दिवाली को की थी लूट
  • ग्रामीण एसपी ने की जांच टीम को पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा

(अनिल कौशिक)। छोटी दिवाली के दिन गोरधनुपरा स्टैंड पर बाइक सवार तीन नकाबपोश बदमाशों द्वारा फायरिंग कर दो व्यापारियों से 90 हजार रुपए की लूट के मामले में पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। पुलिस ने मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से अवैध 2 देश कट्‌टे व 4 कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने घटना का खुलासा करने वाली टीम को पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा की है।

एएसपी रामकुंवार कस्वां ने बताया कि छोटी दीवाली के दिन जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे स्थित चौकी गौरधनपुरा में भरे बाजार में बाइक सवार तीन बदमाश दो फायर कर यादव मिष्ठान भंडार व एक अन्य दुकान से 90 हजार रूपए से भरे गल्ले लूट कर ले गए थे।

एक फायर हवा में दूसरा दुकान में किया था
इस संबंध में व्यापारी संजय कुमार यादव ने पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। बदमाशों ने दहशत फैलाने के लिए एक फायर हवा में किया जबकि दूसरा फायर दुकान की तरफ किया। फायर से निकली गोली दुकान में रखे रसगुल्ले के डिब्बे के लगी थी। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने एएसपी कस्वां, डीएसपी दिनेश यादव के सुपरविजन में टीम गठित कर बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के निर्देश दिए।

पुलिस ऐसे पहुंची आरोपियों तक
जांच में पता चला कि तीनों आरोपी स्थानीय भाषा बोल रहे थे तथा 20-25 उम्र के हैं। इस पर संदिग्धों की तलाश शुरू की गई। कॉल डिटेल तथा अन्य सुरागों से पता चला कि तीनों प्रागपुरा थाना इलाके में छुपे हैं। तीनों पहले फाइनेंस कंपनी में रिकवरी का काम करते थे।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों की पहचान कर दबिश देते हुए फतेहपुरा खुर्द निवासी विकास यादव (20), मालियों की ढाणी तन पावटा निवासी भीमा उर्फ भीमराज सैनी (22) तथा फतेहपुरा खुर्द निवासी रविकांत यादव (26) को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने लूट की वारदात करना स्वीकार कर लिया। इस पर इन्हें गिरफ्तार कर इनके कब्जे से अवैध 2 देशी कट्‌टे व 4 कारतूस बरामद किए।

