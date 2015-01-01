पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डकैती की योजना बना रहे थे:झुंझनूं में 2 महिलाओं सहित 7 गिरफ्तार, 2 आरोपी पुलिस की वर्दी में थे

सिंघाना32 मिनट पहले
सिंघाना- गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी।
  • सभी आरोपी उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं
  • दो देशी कट्टे सहित हथियार बरामद

(मोहम्मद मुस्लिम)। झुंझनूं जिले की सिंघाना पुलिस ने डूमोली के पास से बीत रात को क्षेत्र में बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने आए दो महिला सहित सात लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार किए गए सभी आरोपी उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से दो देसी कट्टे, एक नकली पिस्टल व चाकू बरामद किया गया है। योजना में शामिल दो आरोपी पुलिस की वर्दी में मिले।

थानाधिकारी प्रमोद चौधरी ने बताया कि डूमोली कला के जिलानी माता मंदिर के पास एक काले रंग की स्कॉर्पियो खड़ी होने की सूचना मिली थी। गाड़ी में दो महिलाएं व पांच पुरुष हैं तथा वे यूपी की भाषा बोल रहे हैं। डीएसपी ज्ञान सिंह के नेतृत्व में विशेष टीम जब मौके पर पहुंची तो मंदिर के पास काले रंग की स्कार्पियो गाड़ी खड़ी हुई थी।

अंधेरे में भागने लगे, पुलिस ने दबोचा
पुलिस ने अंधेरा होने के कारण टॉर्च से देखने की कोशिश की तो झाड़ियों में छिपे सभी आरोपी पहाड़ी की तरफ भागने लगे। पुलिस ने पीछा कर सूरजपुर अलीगढ़ निवासी प्रेमपाल, भोतपुर का नगला निवासी अनिल कुमार, सालाबाद बुलंदशहर निवासी पवन कुमार, जगीराबाद पाठक मोहल्ला निवासी योगेश, रविंद्र, जसरा बुलंदशहर निवासी संतरा, सालाबाद निवासी सावित्री को हिरासत में ले लिया।

डकैती की योजना बना रहे थे
आरोपियों से गहनता से पूछताछ की जा रही है। थाना अधिकारी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी क्षेत्र में कोई बड़ी डकैती की योजना को अंजाम देने वाले थे की पुलिस ने समय रहते ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

एक आरोपी प्रेमपाल व अनिल कुमार ने पुलिस की वर्दी पहनी हुई थी। पुलिस द्वारा प्रथम पूछताछ में प्रेमपाल ने बताया कि वह रिटायर्ड पुलिस निरीक्षक है जिसके पास से एक पहचान पत्र तीन स्टार, टोपी, विसल व डोरी भी पाई गई जिसको पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया।

गाड़ी के नंबर ना देखें इसलिए लगाई गिली मिट्टी
आरोपियों से एक गाड़ी जब्त की गई है जिस पर आरोपियों ने नंबर प्लेट पर मिट्टी लगा रखी थी जिससे कि कोई इनकी गाड़ी के नंबर नहीं देख सके। पुलिस ने मौके से स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी को भी जब कर लिया।

