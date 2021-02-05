पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • 82.5% Got Vaccinated On The First Day Of Vaccination, 9% More Than Health Workers, 31 Out Of 33 District Collectors Got Dose

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्रंटफुट पर फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स:वैक्सीनेशन के पहले दिन 82.5% ने लगवाया टीका, हेल्थ वर्कर्स की तुलना में 9 फीसदी ज्यादा, 33 में से 31 जिले के कलेक्टरों ने लगवाई डोज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा सेटेलाइट अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर में संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा सेटेलाइट अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए।

राजस्थान में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू हो गया। इस दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स में राजस्व विभाग से जुड़े अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाए गए। खास बात ये रही है कि वैक्सीन लगवाने में ये फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स राज्य के हेल्थ वर्कर्स (डॉक्टर्स, नर्स या पैरामेडीकल स्टाफ) से काफी आगे है।

पहले दिन 82.5% फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स ने टीके लगवाए। इसमें 33 में से 31 जिलों के कलेक्टर खुद वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे थे। जबकि, हेल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए जब 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ था तब उसमें पहले दिन 73.78 फीसदी हेल्थ वर्कर्स ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे थे। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली रिपोर्ट को देखें तो कल पूरे राज्य में 461 केन्द्रों पर टीकाकरण हुआ, जिसमें कुल 22 हजार 577 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को डोज दिए जाने का लक्ष्य था। इसमें से कल 18 हजार 635 वर्कर्स हेल्थ सेंटर पर टीका लगवाने पहुंचे।

किसी भी जिले में 50% से नीचे नहीं हुआ टीकाकरण
फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के लिए कल सभी 33 जिलों में टीकाकरण हुआ। इसमें से एक भी जिला ऐसा नहीं रहा जहां 50 फीसदी से कम टीका लगवाने आए हो। सबसे ज्यादा बूंदी जिले में 97.2% वर्कर्स ने टीका लगवाया। यहां 6 सेंटर्स पर 529 लोगों को टीका लगाना था, जिसमें से 514 जनों ने लगाया। वहीं, सबसे कम गंगानगर जिले में 51.5% लोगों ने टीका लगवाया, यहां 10 सेंटर्स पर 728 में से 375 वर्कर्स टीका लगवाने पहुंचे।

सबसे ज्यादा अलवर में लगी वैक्सीन
संख्या की बात करें तो पहले दिन फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स में सबसे ज्यादा वैक्सीनेशन अलवर में हुआ। यहां पूरे जिले में 27 सेंटर्स बनाए गए थे, जिस पर कुल 1204 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी थी, जिसमें से 1021 लोगों को लगाई गई। जयपुर में भी 89 सेंटर पर 1271 में से 973 लोगों को टीका लगाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.1)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें