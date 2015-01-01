पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 9 Child Laborers Being Transported From Udaipur's Gogunda To Gujarat Freed, Second Action Against Child Trafficking In 1 Week

चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग:उदयपुर के गोगुंदा से गुजरात ले जाए जा रहे 9 बाल श्रमिकों को कराया मुक्त, 1 सप्ताह में चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग के खिलाफ दूसरी कार्रवाई

उदयपुर9 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर की गोवर्धन विलास थाना पुलिस ने चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए 9 बाल श्रमिकों को मुक्त कराया। रविवार को उदयपुर में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण और गोवर्धन विलास थाना पुलिस की टीम ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए गोगुंदा से गुजरात ले जाई जा रहे 9 बाल श्रमिकों को शिव शक्ति ट्रैवल एजेंसी की बस से मुक्त कराया है। इन सभी की उम्र 18 वर्ष से कम है जिनमें सबसे कम उम्र का छात्र 12 साल का है जो कक्षा छठी में पढ़ाई करता है।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सूचना पर पुलिस ने की कारवाई

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण उदयपुर की सचिव रिद्धिमा शर्मा द्वारा शहर के गोवर्धन विलास थाने में चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग की शिकायत की गई थी। जिसमें बताया गया था कि शहर के गोगुंदा से गुजरात के सूरत के लिए 9 लड़कों को ले जाया जा रहा है जो 18 वर्ष से कम उम्र के हैं। जिसके बाद गोवर्धन विलास थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर राम नारायण की टीम ने शिव शक्ति ट्रैवल्स की बस संख्या RJ27PB0074 की तलाशी ली और अवैध रूप से गुजरात ले जाए जा रहे 9 बाल श्रमिकों को मुक्त करवाया।

शुक्रवार को भी पुलिस ने चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग के खिलाफ की थी कार्रवाई

उदयपुर में चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग की घटनाएं दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। शुक्रवार को भी उदयपुर में दो निजी बसों से 13 बाल श्रमिकों को मुक्त करवाया गया था। इन बाल श्रमिकों को राजस्थान के गोगुंदा से गुजरात मजदूरी करने ले जाया जा रहा था। जिसकी सूचना जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की द्वारा शहर के गोवर्धन विलास थाना पुलिस और प्रतापनगर थाना पुलिस को मिली इसके बाद तेरा बाल श्रमिकों को मुक्त करवाया गया था ।

