शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:जयपुर में सड़ी बादाम केमिकल से चमकाकर बाजार में बेचता था कारोबारी, मिठाई सजाने में आती थी काम

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के 11 वें दिन जयपुर में प्रतिष्ठानों से सैंपल जांच करते हुए खाद्य विभाग की टीम के अफसर
  • चांदपोल में दीनानाथ जी की गली में जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी में चल रहा था मिलावट का धंधा
  • इसी फर्म पर मूंगफली की कटिंग में हरा रंग मिलाकर पिस्ता बताकर बेचा जा रहा था

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत त्यौहारी सीजन में मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई जारी है। इसमें सामने आया कि जयपुर में सड़ी हुई बादाम को केमिकल से चमकाकर बाजार में महंगे दामों में बेचा जाता था। इस बादाम को टुकड़ों में काटकर मिठाइयों पर सजाने में काम लिया जाता था। यह खुलासा हुआ है कि सैंपल की जांच में।

चांदपोल में दीनानाथ जी की गली में जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी में मूंगफली में रंग मिलाकर पिस्ता बताकर बेचा जाता था
चांदपोल में दीनानाथ जी की गली में जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी में मूंगफली में रंग मिलाकर पिस्ता बताकर बेचा जाता था

जी हां, जिला प्रशासन और खाद्य विभाग के अफसरों ने बुधवार को चांदपोल में दीनानाथ जी की गली में जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी नाम की फर्म पर 500 किलो सड़ी हुई बरामद की थी। इसके अलावा 30 किलो नकली पिस्ता भी बरामद किया था। जो कि मूंगफली के टुकड़ों में हरा रंग मिलाकर बाजार में 1200 रुपए किलो के भाव से बेचा जा रहा था। टीम ने इन खाद्य सामग्री को जब्त कर दिया था। ये सड़े गले और मिलावटी ड्राईफ्रूट्स दीपावली पर बनने वाली मिठाइयों में काम आते थे। एडीएम अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि ऐसे कारोबारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

11 वें दिन मालवीय नगर में 700 किलो नकली पनीर व क्रीम नष्ट करवाई

एडीएम अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए जयपुर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा 26 अक्टूबर से 14 नवम्बर तक शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके 11 वें दिन बुधवार रात और गुरूवार को खाद्य निरीक्षकों की टीमों ने मालवीय नगर थाना क्षेत्र, झालाना कच्ची बस्ती, लूनियावास, अजमेर रोड, मानसरोवर, गांधीपथ, चौड़ा रास्ता में कार्रवाई की। मालवीय नगर क्षेत्र में करीब 700 किलो मिलावटी पनीर एवं 50 किलो क्रीम नष्ट करवाई गई। इसके अलावा कई दुकानों से मिठाइयों के सैंपल लिए गए है।

