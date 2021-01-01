पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • After Rajasthan Churu, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu And Tonk Are Also Completely Infection Free, Number Of Active Cases In All Four Districts

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतिम सांसे गिनता कोरोना:चूरू, सवाई माधोपुर के बाद झुंझुनूं और टोंक भी पूरी तरह संक्रमण मुक्त, चारो जिलों में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या हुई 0

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज पूरे प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल 92 नये केस मिले है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा केस कोटा जिले में 19 मिले। - Dainik Bhaskar
आज पूरे प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल 92 नये केस मिले है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा केस कोटा जिले में 19 मिले।

राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमण का दम अब घुटता जा रहा है। बीते दिनों दो जिलों में कोरोना के केसों की संख्या शून्य होने के बाद बुधवार को दो और जिले इस सूची में शामिल हो गए। आज झुंझुनूं और टोंक पूरी तरह कोरोना मुक्त हो गए है। यहां एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 0 हो गई है। वहीं, कोरोना केसों की बात करें तो आज पूरे प्रदेश में कुल 92 नए केस मिले है, जबकि आज इस बीमारी से पूरे प्रदेश में 2 लोगों की जान चली गई।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट को देखें तो आज झुंझुनूं और टोंक जिलों में कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 0 हो गई। झुंझुनूं में अब तक कुल 4570 केस मिले है, जिसमें से 53 लोग अपनी जान इस बीमारी से गंवा चुके है, जबकि शेष 4517 मरीज ठीक हो चुके है। वहीं, टोंक में अब तक कुल 3459 मरीज मिले है, इसमें से 36 की जान चली गई, जबकि 3423 मरीज बीमारी से लड़कर ठीक हो गए।

जयपुर से ज्यादा आए कोटा में केस

प्रदेशभर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या आज 92 रही, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा केस कोटा जिले में 19 मिले है। इसके बाद जयपुर में 17 और जोधपुर में 11 नये केस सामने आए है। राज्य के 33 में से 16 जिले आज ऐसे रहे जहां कोरोना का एक भी केस सामने नहीं आया है। इसके अलावा जयपुर, उदयपुर में आज एक-एक मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

1692 रह गए एक्टिव केस

राज्यभर में कोरोना मरीज जितने मिल रहे है उससे ज्यादा संख्या में मरीज ठीक हो रहे है। आज राज्य में 196 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक हो गए। इस कारण पूरे प्रदेश में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या घटकर अब 1692 रह गई है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस जयपुर में 404 है। इसके अलावा कोटा में 235 और जोधपुर में 129 एक्टिव केस बचे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र की चेतावनी- आदेश के बावजूद भड़काऊ अकाउंट्स बहाल किए गए; आदेश नहीं माना तो कार्रवाई होगी - टेक & ऑटो - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser