पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड वैक्सीन की तैयारी:तीसरे ट्रायल के बाद फिट हैं ऋषि, बोले, कोरोना वैक्सीन के रिजल्ट 100 फीसदी सही आएंगे

भरतपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली में कोविडि वैक्सीन ट्रायल में शामिल होकर घर लौटे ऋषि का भरतपुर में अभिनंदन किया गया।
  • दिल्ली में वैक्सीन ट्रायल के बाद भरतपुर लौटे ऋषि

शहर की पुष्प वाटिका निवासी ऋषि जाट पर कोरोना वैक्सीन का तीसरा ट्रायल सफल रहा है। उन्हें किसी प्रकार का साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। ऋषि ने गुरुवार को कहा कि पहले दो ट्रायल में जरूर कुछ दिक्कतें थीं, लेकिन तीसरे ट्रायल डोज के बाद अपने को ज्यादा बेहतर महसूस कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली से लौटने पर गुरुवार को विभिन्न संस्थाओं और पार्टियों से जुडे़ लोगों ने ऋषि जाट का लक्ष्मण मंदिर पर अभिनंदन किया गया।

भास्कर से बातचीत में वालिंटियर ऋषि जाट ने बताया कि वैक्सीन का ट्रायल नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट वायरोलॉजी की ओर से किया गया। पहला ट्रायल डोज 12 नवंबर को लगा था। उससे थोड़ा साइड इफेक्ट था। सर्दी के साथ हल्का बुखार, सिरदर्द, पेट दर्द और कमजोरी की शिकायत थी। दूसरा ट्रायल डोज 24 नवंबर को लगा, जिसमें टायलेट अधिक आने और हल्के बुखार की शिकायत थी, लेकिन 11 दिसंबर को हुए तीसरे ट्रायल डोज के बाद सेहत सामान्य है। किसी प्रकार साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है।

ऋषि ने दावा किया कि को-वैक्सीन का अब फाइनल ट्रायल हो चुका है। भारत बॉयोटेक और आईसीएमआर की को-वैक्सीन की टेस्टिंग 12 शहरों में हुई है। वैक्सीन का कोड नेम बीवी-152 रखा गया है। वालिंटियर ऋषि जाट ने दावा किया कि को-वैक्सीन सौ फीसदी सुरक्षित और सफल रहेगी। साथ ही बताया कि फरवरी से पहले को-वैक्सीन आ सकती है।

ऋषि का किया अभिनंदन
पुष्प वाटिका निवासी ऋषि जाट के को-वैक्सीन ट्रायल फाइनल होने के बाद भरतपुर लौटने पर लक्ष्मण मन्दिर चौक पर स्वागत किया गया। साफा और माला पहनाकर सम्मान किया गया। इस मौके पर भाजपा नेता राकेश गोयल सर्राफ, श्याम सिंह गुर्जर, पार्षद भरतसिंह धाऊ, कपिल फौजदार, हाथी पहलवान, भाजपा नेता ज्ञानू जघीना, दुष्यन्त फौजदार, गोलू सैनी, बाबूलाल राना आदि ने कहा कि ऋषि जाट ने कोरोना वैक्सीन ट्रायल के लिए वालिंटियर के तौर पर जो हिम्मत दिखाई उससे भरतपुर को गर्व है।

इस मौके ऋषि जाट के भाई बाक्सर रामू जाट का भी आगरा में बॉडी बिल्डिंग में गोल्ड मैडल जीतने पर अभिनंदन किया गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि ऋषि और उसके भाई रामू जाट ने वोलियंटर के तौर पर वैक्सीन का ट्रायल की स्वीकृति भेजी थी, किंतु आईईएमआर ने रामू को रेंडम जांच में अलग कर दिया था।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें