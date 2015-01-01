पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लो आई एयरलाइंस की दिवाली:त्यौहार पर घर आने के लिए किराया हुआ तीन गुना अधिक, मुंबई के लिए सर्वाधिक फ्लाइट, फिर भी किराया ढाई गुना अधिक

जयपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर। दिवाली के मौके पर एयरलाइन्स ने किराए में तीन गुना तक बढ़ोतरी कर दी है।
  • जयपुर से 12 शहरों के लिए रोजाना औसतन 29 फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही हैं

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। 14 नवंबर को दीप पर्व है और इस सबसे बड़े त्यौहार को हर कोई अपनों के बीच रहकर मनाना चाहता है। कोरोना महामारी के चलते त्यौहार पर उत्साह थोड़ा कम है, लेकिन एयरलाइंस पिछले 8 माह के नुकसान की भरपाई में लग गई हैं। लिहाजा, हर बार की तरह इस बार भी हवाई किराया 2 से 3 गुना तक अधिक हो गया है।

दरअसल पिछले 8 माह से एयरलाइंस को आर्थिक मोर्चे पर परेशानियां झेलनी पड़ रही हैं। फ्लाइट्स में 40 से 50 फीसदी यात्रीभार ही मिलने के कारण एयरलाइंस के लिए सर्वाइव कर पाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। ऐसे में जब दिवाली पर घर लौटने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, तब एयरलाइंस ने भी अपनी जेबें भरना शुरू कर दिया है।

जयपुर से अभी रोजाना 29 फ्लाइट्स संचालित हो रही हैं
जयपुर से वर्तमान में 12 शहरों के लिए रोजाना औसतन 29 फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही हैं। दिवाली पर ज्यादातर बड़े शहरों से जयपुर पहुंचने का हवाई किराया काफी ज्यादा लग रहा है। दरअसल जयपुर शहर के लोग रोजगार के अच्छे अवसरों, पढ़ाई और व्यापार के सिलसिले में बड़े शहरों में रहते हैं।

जयपुर शहरवासी बड़ी संख्या में बैंगलुरू, हैदराबाद, मुंबई, अहमदाबाद, कोलकाता और पुणे आदि शहरों में रहते हैं। दिवाली सबसे बड़ा त्यौहार है, ऐसे में सभी लोग दिवाली पर घर लौटते ही हैं। इन दिनों ट्रेनों की संख्या भी काफी कम है, ऐसे में कम समय में घर पहुंचने के लिए लोग हवाई यात्रा को तरजीह दे रहे हैं। एयरलाइंस ने इन सभी शहरों से जयपुर आने के लिए हवाई किराया 2 से 3 गुना तक कर दिया है।

जिस शहर के लिए फ्लाइट्स अधिक, वहां का किराया कम
हवाई किराया उन शहरों के लिए कम लग रहा है, जहां के लिए फ्लाइट्स की संख्या अपेक्षाकृत ज्यादा है। दिल्ली से जयपुर आगमन के लिए 4 फ्लाइट उपलब्ध होने से किराया 2200 से 2500 रुपए लग रहा है। कोलकाता से जयपुर के लिए रोजाना 5 फ्लाइट उपलब्ध हैं, ऐसे में यहां के लिए भी किराया कम है।

कोलकाता से आने के लिए हवाई किराया 4551 से 5917 रुपए ही लग रहा है। गौरतलब है कि कोलकाता का हवाई सफर का समय पुणे की तुलना में करीब 20 मिनट ज्यादा है। पुणे से आगमन के लिए किराया 10 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा है, जबकि कोलकाता से आगमन के लिए मात्र 5000 रुपए लग रहे हैं। ऐसे में इस बार भी दिवाली पर यात्रियों की जेब ढीली होगी। वहीं डीजीसीए के एयरलाइंस के लिए हवाई किराए के नियम तय करने की बात केवल कागजी साबित हो रही है।

दिवाली पर घर आना है, तो देना पड़ेगा इतना किराया

13 नवंबर को धनतेरस पर मुंबई से जयपुर के लिए किराया

  • गो एयर की फ्लाइट में किराया 9255 रुपए, स्पाइसजेट में 9361 रुपए
  • एयर एशिया में 9781 रुपए, इंडिगो की 3 फ्लाइट में 9781 रुपए
  • आम दिनों में 3200 से 3500 रुपए किराया लगता है

13 नवंबर को बैंगलुरू से जयपुर के लिए किराया

  • इंडिगो की 3 फ्लाइट, किराया 8334 से लेकर 10113 रुपए
  • आम दिनों में किराया 4500 से 4800 रुपए लगता है

13 नवंबर को हैदराबाद से जयपुर के लिए किराया

  • एयर एशिया की 1 फ्लाइट में किराया 7767 रुपए
  • इंडिगो की 2 फ्लाइट में किराया 7767 से 11021 रुपए
  • आम दिनों में 4200 से 4500 रुपए किराया लगता है

13 नवंबर को पुणे से जयपुर के लिए किराया

  • एयर एशिया की मात्र 1 फ्लाइट उपलब्ध, किराया 10111 रुपए
  • आम दिनों में 4500 से 4800 रुपए किराया लगता है

13 नवंबर को चेन्नई से जयपुर के लिए एक फ्लाइट उपलब्ध

  • इंडिगो की एकमात्र फ्लाइट में किराया 8512 रुपए
  • सामान्य दिनों में किराया 5000 से 5500 रुपए के बीच लगता है

13 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद से जयपुर के लिए मात्र 1 फ्लाइट

  • गो एयर की एकमात्र फ्लाइट में किराया 8163 रुपए
  • आम दिनों में 2800 से 3200 रुपए किराया रहता है
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें