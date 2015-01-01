पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना के भाई ने लिए सात फेरे:अक्षत और रितू शादी के बंधने में बंधे, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी में दिखीं कंगना; देखिए 10 बेहद खास तस्वीरें

स्मित पालीवाल. उदयपुर12 मिनट पहले
अक्षत और रितू ने जब एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाई तो पीछे खड़ी कंगना किसी बात पर खिलखिलाकर हंस पड़ीं।

गुरुवार सुबह बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौट के भाई अक्षत ने रितू सागवान के साथ सात फेरे लिए। उदयपुर के द लीला पैलेस में पूरे रीति रिवाज के साथ शादी की रस्में पूरी हुईं। इसमें रनौट और सागवान परिवार के चुनिंदा लोग ही शामिल हुए। शाम को रिसेप्शन है। इसमें देशी- विदेशी व्यंजनों के साथ राजस्थानी व्यंजनों को भी शामिल किया गया है।

राजस्थानी थीम पर हुई शादी
अक्षत और रितू की शादी के लिए होटल को राजस्थान की रजवाड़ा थीम पर सजाया गया था। इसके साथ ही, शादी की रस्म के दौरान राजस्थानी कलाकारों ने प्रस्तुतियां दी। इस दौरान बॉलीवुड के साथ ही राजस्थानी सांग भी बजते रहे।

भाई अक्षत और भाभी रितू के साथ अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौट। कंगना ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी पहने नजर आईं।
भाई अक्षत और भाभी रितू के साथ अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौट। कंगना ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी पहने नजर आईं।
सात फेरे के बाद अक्षत और रितू की कपल पोज।
सात फेरे के बाद अक्षत और रितू की कपल पोज।
ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी में दिखीं अभिनेत्री कंगना। उन्होंने शादी के दौरान खूब फोटो क्लिक करवाए।
ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी में दिखीं अभिनेत्री कंगना। उन्होंने शादी के दौरान खूब फोटो क्लिक करवाए।
कंगना ने पर्पल और ब्लू कलर का लहंगा पहना था।
कंगना ने पर्पल और ब्लू कलर का लहंगा पहना था।
कंगना को तैयार करने के लिए मुंबई से आए थे मेकअप आर्टिस्ट।
कंगना को तैयार करने के लिए मुंबई से आए थे मेकअप आर्टिस्ट।

रनौट परिवार करेगा कुल देवी के दर्शन

अक्षत और रितू की शादी के बाद रनौट परिवार के सदस्य कुलदेवी मां अंबिका के दर्शन करने भी जाएंगे। बता दें कि उदयपुर से 40 किलोमीटर दूर जगत गांव में रनौट परिवार की कुलदेवी का स्थान है। जहां अक्षत की शादी के बाद आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए रनौट परिवार के जाने का कार्यक्रम है।

बच्चों के साथ खेलती दिखीं कंगना।
बच्चों के साथ खेलती दिखीं कंगना।
मां और बहन के साथ कंगना।
मां और बहन के साथ कंगना।
