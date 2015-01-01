पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव 2020:पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर पूर्व विधायक का कथित ऑडियो वायरल

उदयपुर31 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में पंचायत चुनाव की सरगर्मी के बीच कथित ऑडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि यह ऑडियो पूर्व विधायक बसंती देवी का है। जिसमें वह सराडा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 6 की प्रत्याशी प्रियंका कुमारी के पिता नारायण लाल मीणा से फॉर्म वापस उठाने की बात कह दी सुनाई दे रही है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं द्वारा जहां इस पूरे मामले पर कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा जा रहा है। वहीं पूर्व विधायक बसंती देवी मीणा द्वारा इस मामले पर अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई है। हमने जब इस पूरे मामले पर बसंती देवी की प्रतिक्रिया जानने की कोशिश की। तो उनकी सहयोगी ने बसंती देवी का फोन उठाया और कहा की बसंती देवी का फोन आज घर पर है, और वह फील्ड में है ऐसे में आज उनसे बात नहीं हो पाएगी।

-हेलो

-हां

-नारायण जी माट साहब बोल रहे हैं

-हां जी

-माट साहब ex-mla बोल रही हूं बसंती देवी

-हां मैडम

-कहां पर हो अभी

-मैं इधर चावंड की तरफ हूं मैडम

-फॉर्म भरा है

-हां मैडम

-फॉर्म भरा है बेटी का नी

-हां फॉर्म भरा है मैडम

-तो फिर मैंने भी भरा था

-अच्छा अच्छा

-तो आप उठा लेते तो ठीक नहीं रहता, मैं भी आपके धर्म की हूं ठीक रहता हां

-सही है मैडम

-उठाना पड़ेगा माट साहब उठा लो ठीक रहेगा, क्या है कि मैं तो मेरे यू सब तरफ से बुला रहे थे, फॉर्म भरने के लिए लेकिन मैं चाहती थी मैं अपने गांव से ही चुनाव लड़ूं, दूसरी जगह क्यों जाऊं, लिंबोदा से कन्हैया लाल जी आए थे, लेकिन मैंने कहा मैं नहीं लडूंगी मैं अपने गांव से ही लडूंगी, तो आप फॉर्म उठा लेते ठीक रहता इधर मेरे भांजे भी हो मेरे गांव के भी हो आप उठा लेते ठीक रहता बोलो क्या करना है

-मैं मैडम इस वक्त चावंड की तरफ हूं, थोड़ा बाहर हूं देखें

-बाहर कहां अभी टाइम कहां है अपने पास 3:00 बजे लास्ट है बाहर होने से क्या होगा

-अभी कार्यकर्ता बच्ची को लेकर कल से थोड़ा बाहर है

-यह तो कोई बात नहीं हुई कार्यकर्ता कौन हुआ अपने खरबर में कौन कार्यकर्ता है

-बस खरबर में ही है दूसरे तो कौन है

-भाई आपके जो खर्चा हुआ वह सब मैं दे दूंगी पर आपको उठाना पड़ेगा, अपने गांव के मत जाने दो, अपने कार्यकर्ता कौन है जिनके साथ गए हैं,

-चलो ठीक है देखें मैं फोन करता हूं

-नहीं नहीं बेटी कहां है उसको बुलाओ, बुलाकर फॉर्म उठाओ, ठीक है माट साहब

-ठीक है मैडम

बसंती देवी मीणा कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी सदस्य रघुवीर मीणा की धर्मपत्नी है। रघुवीर मीणा और बसंती देवी मीणा दोनों पूर्व में विधायक रह चुके हैं । ऐसे में इस ऑडियो के आउट होने के बाद राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां काफी बढ़ गई है। हालाकि दैनिक भास्कर इस वायरल ऑडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है।

