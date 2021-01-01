पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विदेश मंत्रालय का मामला:वीजा के गलत नामकरण के कारण अमेरिका में एयरपाेर्ट पर अटक रहे हैं भारतीय मूल के अमेरीकी नागरिक

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
न्यूयॉर्क के जॉन एफ कैनेडी एयरपोर्ट से भारत रवानगी के दौरान भारतीय मूल के अमेरीकी नागरिक। - Dainik Bhaskar
न्यूयॉर्क के जॉन एफ कैनेडी एयरपोर्ट से भारत रवानगी के दौरान भारतीय मूल के अमेरीकी नागरिक।

विदेश मंत्रालय द्वारा वीजा के नामकरण की गलती से इन दिनों बड़ी संख्या में राजस्थानियों सहित सैकड़ों भारतीय मूल के अमेरीकी नागरिकों को जिल्लत झेलनी पड़ रही है। मल्टीपल वीजा (10/5 वर्ष) होने के बावजूद उन्हें स्वदेश लौटने के दौरान एयरपोर्ट से लौटाया जा रहा है। फिर चाहे देर रात हो या कोई और समय। ऐसे कई केस सामने आए हैं, जिनमें अकेली महिलाएं अपने छोटे-छोटे बच्चों के साथ देर रात ऐसी स्थिति का सामना कर रही हैं।

असल में ये वे भारतीय हैं, जिनके पास मल्टीपल वीजा है, जो 5 और 10 साल के लिए बनता है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने पूर्व में इसका नामकरण टी-वीजा के रूप में कर दिया था। टी-वीजा का मतलब टूरिस्ट वीजा है। अब चूंकि कोरोना के कारण टूरिस्ट वीजा पर रोक है। इससे यह संकट उत्पन्न हुआ है। अमेरिका के न्यूयॉर्क में रह रहे सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व जयपुर फुट यूएसए के चेयरमैन प्रेम भंडारी ने बताया, अब तक सैकड़ों लोग अमेरिका के इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट से लौटाए जा चुके हैं। इसका कारण वर्षों पूर्व विदेश मंत्रालय से हुई गंभीर चूक है। एक साल के बच्चे से लेकर वरिष्ठ नागरिक तक ने अलग-अलग कारण से भारत आने के लिए जब भी वीजा बनवाया, तो उन्हें 5 व 10 साल के मल्टीपल वीजा तो दिया, लेकिन उसका नाम टी-वीजा यानी टूरिज्म वीजा कर दिया। इससे अब तक किसी को कोई दिक्कत नहीं हुई, लेकिन अब कोविड में टूरिज्म का बैन होना स्वाभाविक है तथा वर्तमान परिस्थिति में कोई आगरा का ताजमहल देखने के लिए भारत नहीं आना चाहता। सिर्फ आपात स्थिति में ही आना चाहता है। बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे केस जयपुर फुट यूएसए के पास आ रहे हैं। इनमें लोगों के अटकने का कारण सिर्फ यही होता है। इस समस्या को लेकर भंडारी ने गृह सचिव अजय भल्ला, विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्द्धन श्रृंगला को पत्र लिखा और उन्हें फोन पर भी अवगत कराया। भंडारी ने आशा जताई कि इस समस्या का जल्द हल निकलेगा।

केस वन- अमेरिका में रहने वाली एक भारतीय मूल की महिला अपने 4 साल के बेटे के साथ भारत आने के लिए अटलांटा से शिकागो एयरपोर्ट पहुंची। उसे पता चला कि वह भारत नहीं जा सकती, क्योंकि उसके बेटे के पास टी-वीजा है। महिला ने बताया - मेरी मां भारत में गंभीर हालत में हैं। उनकी किडनी फेल हो रही है। उनकी इच्छा है कि मैं और मेरा बेटा उनसे मिल लें। इसलिए मैंने 29 जनवरी को यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस की उड़ान के लिए अटलांटा से शिकागो और फिर वहां से एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट से नई दिल्ली की यात्रा का टिकट बनवाया। एयरपोर्ट पर यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस ने हमारे पासपोर्ट जांच कर बताया कि वीजा मान्य हैं। इसलिए मुझे पता चल गया कि टी-वीजा 2026 तक वैध है। मैं बेटे के साथ अटलांटा से दो घंटे की फ्लाइट लेकर शिकागो पहुंची। जैसे ही मैं दिल्ली के लिए एयर इंडिया काउंटर पर पहुंची तो अचानक बताया गया कि मेरे बेटे का वीजा फिलहाल निलंबित है। यह मेरे लिए बड़ा सदमा था। रात के नौ बज गए थे। एक अनजान शहर, मै, 4 साल का बेटा, 4 बैग और आंख में आंसू। क्या करूं क्या नहीं। उस हालत में मैंने एक होटल की तलाश की। बाहर ठंड बढ़ रही थी और तूफान की चेतावनी आ चुकी थी। जैसे तैसे अतिरिक्त राशि वहन कर मैं होटल पहुंची। अगले दिन यानी 30 जनवरी को मैंने शिकागो कॉउंसलेट बात की। जहां से इमरजेंसी वीजा बनवाना था। मेरी आपात स्थिति समझने के बावजूद भी उन्होंने ऐसा करने से इनकार कर दिया। उनके अनुसार शनिवार और रविवार तथा छुट्टी के दिन मृत्यु होने को ही आपात स्थिति मानते हुए काउंसलेट इमरजेंसी वीजा जारी कर सकती है। तो मतलब मुझे अपनी मां की मृत्यु का इंतजार करना था जैसे। मैंने प्रेम भंडारी से संपर्क किया। उन्होंने भी शिकागो कॉउंसलेट को सभी तरह से समझाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वे समझ नहीं पाए। अंतत: अगले दिन कोविड के बीच एक अनजान शहर में अकेले इंतजार करने के बजाय मैंने फिर दो घंटे की फ्लाइट ली और अटलांटा पहुंची। बेटा और 4 बैग साथ थे। एंट्री वीजा यानी इमरजेंसी वीजा के लिए अटलांटा काउंसलेट में एप्लाई किया। यहां भंडारी ने बात की, उन्हें आपात स्थिति के बारे में समझाया, तो उन्होंने कोविड के चलते क्वरंटीन पीरियड में 14 दिन के लिए बंद काउंसलेट के बावजूद इमरजेंसी वीजा बनाया और वह भी रविवार के दिन।
मुझे फिर से 300 डॉलर खर्च कर पीसीआर टैस्ट कराना पड़ा, क्योंकि पहले किया गया टैस्ट 72 घंटे पुराना हो चुका था। इसके अलावा टिकट का अतिरिक्त खर्च 1500 डॉलर और खर्च करने पड़े। यानी इस प्रताड़ना के कारण मुझे करीब सवा लाख रुपए अतिरिक्त और वहन करने पड़े। इस बीच मेरी मां की हालत बिगड़ रही है, लेकिन इस बात की तसल्ली है कि मैं जल्द ही अपनी मां से मिल पाउंगी।

केस टू : कैलिफोर्निया निवासी ओपी चौधरी की पत्नी अल्केश चौधरी को जोधपुर अपने परिवार के एक सदस्य की गंभीर बीमारी के संबंध में आना था। उनके साथ भी कमोबेश यही स्थिति हुई। एयरपोर्ट से लौटना पड़ा। अंतत: इमरनेंजसी वीजा बनवाने में भंडारी ने दखल दिया और फिर 5 दिन बाद वे भारत के लिए रवाना हो सकीं।

अमेरिका के एक एयरपाेर्ट पर भारत आने के लिए पहुंचे भारतीय मूल के नागरिक।
अमेरिका के एक एयरपाेर्ट पर भारत आने के लिए पहुंचे भारतीय मूल के नागरिक।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश में महिला SI ने 2 दिन पुराने लावारिस शव को कंधा दिया, 2 किमी पैदल चलकर श्मशान घाट ले गईं - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser