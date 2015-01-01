पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में आंदोलन का असर:10 दिनों में 150 से अधिक ट्रेनों का संचालन बाधित, घोषणा के बाद जो ट्रेन एक दिन भी नहीं चली, रेलवे ने उन्हें भी रद्द किया

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
गुर्जर और किसान आंदोलनों के चलते पिछले 10 दिन में करीब 150 से अधिक ट्रेनों का संचालन बाधित हुआ है।
  • राजस्थान में गुर्जर व किसान आंदोलन की वजह से गत प्रभावित हो रही है रेल सेवाएं
  • इससे पहले इन ट्रेनों को पंजाब में हो रहे किसान आंदोलन के चलते रद्द किया जा रहा था

शिवांग चतुर्वेदी. लंबे समय बाद शुरू हुई ट्रेनें इन दिनों पंजाब के किसान और राजस्थान के गुर्जर आंदोलन की भेंट चढ़ गई हैं। दोनों आंदोलनों के चलते पिछले 10 दिन में करीब 150 से अधिक ट्रेनों का संचालन बाधित हुआ है। इसी बीच सोमवार को रेलवे की भी एक बड़ी खामी सामने आई है। खामी ट्रेनों के संचालन से जुड़ी हुई है। जिसके तहत रेलवे ने ट्रेनों के संचालन को रद्द करने के पीछे जो दलील दी है वो आम आदमी के गले उतरने वाली नहीं है। रेलवे ने एयरलाइंस की तर्ज पर ट्रेनों को रद्द किया है।

जो ट्रेनें घोषणा के बाद एक दिन भी नहीं चली, उनमें बताया कम यात्री भार...

दरअसल रेलवे द्वारा सोमवार को चार जोड़ी यानि कुल आठ ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है। रद्द करने के पीछे कम यात्री भार होने की दलील दी गई है। जबकि जिन चार जोड़ी ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है, वो घोषणा होने के बाद एक दिन भी नहीं चली। तो वहीं रेलवे खुद इससे पहले नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर इन ट्रेनों को पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के चलते रद्द करता रहा है।

रद्द हुईं ट्रेनों में 09614 अमृतसर-अजमेर (3 ट्रिप), 09611 अजमेर-अमृतसर (3 ट्रिप), 02472 दिल्ली-श्रीगंगानगर (10 ट्रिप), 02471 श्रीगंगानगर-दिल्ली (10 ट्रिप), 04887 ऋषिकेश-बाड़मेर (10 ट्रिप), 04888 बाड़मेर-ऋषिकेश (10 ट्रिप), 04519 दिल्ली- भटिंडा (10 ट्रिप) और 04520 भटिंडा -दिल्ली (10 ट्रिप) शामिल हैं।

पूजा सुपरफास्ट के संचालन पर भी संकट...

इन ट्रेनों के रद्द होने के बाद जयपुर की सबसे लोकप्रिय ट्रेन अजमेर- जम्मूतवी पूजा सुपरफास्ट के संचालन पर भी संकट खड़ा हो गया। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि ट्रेन 02422 जम्मूतवी-अजमेर पूजा एक्सप्रेस, 02421 अजमेर-जम्मूतवी पूजा एक्सप्रेस 20 अक्टूबर से रद्द चल रही है। तो वहीं जिन ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है, ये भी उनमें ही शामिल है। हालांकि रेलवे ने अभी इसकी कोई आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की है।

