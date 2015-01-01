पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थान में पटाखों पर पाबंदी:गहलोत बोले- पटाखों और आतिशबाजी पर रोक धर्म अथवा पर्व को देखते हुए नहीं बल्कि प्रदेशवासियों की सेहत को देखते हुए लगाई

जयपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी।
  • सरकार द्वारा पटाखा बिक्री पर 31 दिसंबर तक रोक लगा रखी

राजस्थान में पटाखों और आतिशबाजी पर रोक पर बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत की प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई। जिसमे उन्होंने कहा कि पटाखों और आतिशबाजी पर रोक धर्म अथवा पर्व को देखते हुए नहीं बल्कि प्रदेशवासियों की सेहत को देखते हुए लगाई है। मेरी आप सभी से अपील है कृपया अपनी और दूसरों की सेहत का ख्याल रखते हुए पटाखे न चलाएं, दीये जलाकर हर्षोल्लास से दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाएं।

अशोक गहलोत ने लिखा कि कोरोना महामारी के इस चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में प्रदेशवासियों के जीवन की रक्षा हमारे लिए सर्वोपरि है और इसमें आप सभी का सहयोग बेहद आवश्यक है। कोरोना से लड़ाई जीतने के बाद अगले वर्ष आप और हम सभी साथ मिलकर आतिशबाजी के साथ दीपोत्सव मनाएंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत का ट्वीट

31 दिसंबर तक पटाखों पर बैन
गौरतलब है कि सरकार द्वारा पटाखा बिक्री पर 31 दिसंबर तक रोक लगा रखी है। इस रोक को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए प्रशासन ने तमाम अस्थायी लाइसेंस आवेदन रद्द कर दिए हैं। एडवाइजरी में सरकार ने कहा था कि कोरोना प्रभावित व्यक्तियों की श्वसन क्रिया प्रभावित होती है, इसलिए वायुमंडल को प्रदूषणरहित रखना आवश्यक है। दीपावली के बाद देवउठनी एकादशी सहित डेढ़ माह में 8 बड़े सावे हैं। दीपावली और नववर्ष पर पटाखे चलाने पर रोक का आदेश विवाह में होने वाली आतिशबाजी पर भी रहेगा। 31 दिसंबर तक विवाह या अन्य अवसरों पर भी पटाखे नहीं चलाए जा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार के बाद अब बंगाल पर नजर: जानिए किस तरह दीदी के लिए खतरा बन गई है भाजपा - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें