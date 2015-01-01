पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Vasundhara Raje | Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Government 2 Years; Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Slams Gehlot

गहलोत सरकार के 2 साल पर वसुंधरा का वार:वसुंधरा राजे बोलीं- इस जंगलराज का ही नतीजा है कि 2 साल में ही कांग्रेस की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई

जयपुर/धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने गहलोत सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर सोशल मीडिया पर लिखकर हमला किया है।
  • राजे ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने 10 दिन में किसानों का कर्जा माफ करने की घोषणा की थी, जो आज तक पूरी नहीं हुई

राजस्थान में गहलोत सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार हर परीक्षा में फेल रही है और इस जंगलराज का ही नतीजा है कि 2 साल में ही कांग्रेस की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई है। अहंकारी मंत्रियों से लेकर लापरवाह प्रशासन तक किसी में भी इतनी नैतिकता नहीं है कि वे जनभावनाओं को समझ सके। ईश्वर जनता को बचाए, सोई सरकार को जगाए।

राजे ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने 10 दिन में किसानों का पूरा कर्जा माफ करने की घोषणा की थी, जो आज तक पूरी नहीं हुई। आज राज्य में बाजरा उत्पादक किसान अपनी फसल बेचने के लिए परेशान हैं, इसके बावजूद बाजरे की खरीद शुरू नहीं की गई। उल्टा कांग्रेस किसानों को भड़काकर आंदोलन को हवा दे रही है। यह सरकार अदृश्य है इसलिए प्रदेश में ना तो कोई लोगों की सुनने वाला है और ना ही कोई समझने वाला।

राजे ने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार का आलम यह है कि कांग्रेस के नेता अपनी ही ‘अदृश्य सरकार’ के खिलाफ मुखर हो रहे हैं। इस वादा फरामोश सरकार ने जनता को धोखा देने के अलावा और कुछ नहीं किया।

