पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Rajasthan Fireworks Ban | Ashok Gehlot Twitter Reaction Update On Diwali Firecrackers Banned In Rajasthan

पटाखों पर रोक, 24 घंटे में गहलोत का दूसरा ट्वीट:कुछ साथियों ने पटाखों और आतिशबाजी पर रोक के निर्णय की आलोचना की परन्तु इसका धर्म से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट करके यह बात कही है।
  • गहलोत बोले- विशेषज्ञों की राय भी यही है कि कोरोना महामारी के समय में पटाखों से निकलने वाला विषैला धुंआ बेहद खतरनाक

राजस्थान में पटाखों पर रोक पर अशोक गहलोत की 24 घंटे के अंदर दूसरी बार प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई। उन्होंने एक बार फिर कहा कि हमारे कुछ साथियों ने पटाखों और आतिशबाजी पर रोक के निर्णय की आलोचना की परन्तु इसका धर्म से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं है। विशेषज्ञों की राय भी यही है कि कोरोना महामारी के समय में पटाखों से निकलने वाला विषैला धुंआ बेहद खतरनाक है।

अशोक गहलोत ने लिखा कि अधिकांश लोगों ने हमारे निर्णय की प्रशंसा की है और हमारे बाद अन्य राज्यों ने भी पटाखों पर रोक लगाई है। लोगों के जीवन की रक्षा हमारे लिए सर्वोपरि है। हम चाहते हैं सभी स्वस्थ रहें एवं हर्षोल्लास के साथ दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाएं इसके लिए जरूरी है कि पटाखे न चलाएं। आइये आतिशबाजी से बचने का संकल्प लें ताकि देशभर में एक सन्देश जाए। अगली #दीपावली हम सब मिलकर आतिशबाजी के साथ मनाएंगे।

24 घंटे पहले ही किया था पटाखों के बैन पर ट्वीट
बुधवार को अशोक गहलोत ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा था कि पटाखों और आतिशबाजी पर रोक धर्म या त्योहार को देखते हुए नहीं बल्कि लोगों की सेहत को देखते हुए लगाई है। मेरी आप सभी से अपील है कृपया अपनी और दूसरों की सेहत का ख्याल रखते हुए पटाखे न चलाएं, दीये जलाकर हर्षोल्लास से दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाएं। कोरोना के इस चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में प्रदेशवासियों के जीवन की रक्षा हमारे लिए सर्वोपरि है और इसमें आप सभी का सहयोग चाहिए। कोरोना से लड़ाई जीतने के बाद अगले साल आप और हम सभी साथ मिलकर आतिशबाजी के साथ दीपोत्सव मनाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें