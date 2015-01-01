पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बांसवाड़ा में कार सवार 2 की मौत:पुल की रेलिंग तोड़कर 35 फीट नीचे नदी में गिरी कार, अंदर मिले दोनों युवकों की मौत

बांसवाड़ा26 मिनट पहले
करीब डेढ़ घंटे के बाद नदी से कार को निकाला गया। दोनों युवकों के शव कार के अंदर ही पुलिस को मिले हैं।

बांसवाड़ा जिले के चिड़ियावासा में बुधवार देर रात एक कार नदी में गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी बुधवार सुबह तब चली जब लोगों ने गाड़ी को नदी में डूबा देखा। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कार को बाहर निकलवाया। इसके बाद कार का गेट तोड़कर दोनों युवकों के शव को बाहर निकाला और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा।

पुलिस ने बताया कि सदर थाना क्षेत्र में बांसवाड़ा-उदयपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर कागदी नदी में एक कार डूबी होने की सूचना मिली। मौके पर पुल की रेलिंग टूटी हुई थी। वहीं, कार पुल से करीब 35 फीट नीचे नदी में गिरी थी। कार में सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो चुकी थी। शव कार के अंदर ही थे। करीब डेढ़ घंटे के बाद कार को बाहर निकाला गया।

पुलिस ने कहा कि हादसे में मरने वाले में एक युवक हरियाणा और दूसरा गुजरात का रहने वाला है। दोनों कपड़े की कंपनी में काम करते थे।

