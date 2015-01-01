पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:धनतेरस पर जयपुर के सिटी सेंटर मॉल के बेसमेंट भीषण आग, पहली व दूसरी मंजिल तक पहुंची लपटें

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी सेंटर के बेसमेंट में दुकानों से उठती आग की लपटें। दमकलकर्मियों को आग बुझाने के लिए कई बंद दुकानों व ऑफिसों का शटर तोड़ना पड़ा। करीब 3 घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया गया।
  • करीब 15 दुकानें व ऑफिस जलकर हुए राख, 20 दमकलों ने लगाए कई चक्कर
  • जालूपुरा इलाके में संसारचंद्र रोड पर स्थित है सिटी सेंटर मॉल, करोड़ों का नुकसान

शहर में शुक्रवार रात को धनतेरस पर संसार चन्द्र रोड स्थित सिटी सेंटर मॉल के बेसमेंट में एक दुकान में आग लग गई। आग की लपटों ने देखते ही देखते हुए चंद मिनटों में बेसमेंट में आसपास की दुकानों को चपेट में ले लिया। इसके बाद बेसमेंट से आग की लपटें मॉल की पहली और दूसरी मंजिल तक पहुंच गई। इससे वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई। भीषण आग को देखते हुए ट्रेफिक पुलिस ने संसार चन्द्र रोड से ट्रेफिक अन्य मार्गों पर डायवर्ट करवा दिया।

मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी जगदीश फुलवारी के अनुसार आग बेसमेंट में बनी दुकान में गैस रिसाव की वजह लगने की संभावना है।
सूचना मिलने पर डीसीपी नार्थ डॉ. राजीव पचार और कोतवाली एसीपी मेघचंद मीना मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी जगदीश फुलवारी ने आग बुझाने की कमान संभाली। करीब 15 दमकलों ने 40 से ज्यादा चक्कर लगाकर तीन घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया। आगजनी में मॉल में करीब 15 से ज्यादा कई दुकानों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

गनीमत रही कि वहां रखे करीब 15-20 छोटे बडे़ गैस सिलेंडरों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया। इससे विस्फोट नहीं हुआ। वरना बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी जगदीश फुलवारी ने बताया आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। उन्होंने बताया कि संभवत: गैस सिलेंडर में गैस लीकेज होने से आग फैल गई। आग लगने की सूचना शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे मिली थी। तब वे दमकलकर्मियों की टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।

मॉल में काफी संख्या में सिलेंडरों काे सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया। इससे ब्लास्ट नहीं हुआ और बड़ा हादसा टल गया
गैस एजेंसी और चाय की दुकानों पर रखे सिलेंडर जब्त किए, ब्लास्ट नहीं होने से टला हादसा

पुलिस के मुताबिक इस मॉल में 80 से 100 दुकानें व ऑफिस हैं। इनमें एक दर्जन से अधिक दुकान व ऑफिस जलकर खाक हो गए। पुलिस ने मॉल में एक गैस एजेंसी पर मिले सभी सिलेंडरों को जब्त कर लिया। इसके अलावा चाय की दुकानों पर रखे सिलेंडर भी जब्त किए।

आग की भीषणता को देखते हुए संसार चंद्र रोड से ट्रेफिक को अन्य मार्गों पर डायवर्ट करना पड़ा
आग की सूचना पर स्थानीय विधायक अमीन कागजी और पार्षद भी मौके पर पहुंचे। दमकलकर्मियों को आग बुझाने के लिए बंद कई दुकानों का शटर तोड़ना पड़ा। वहीं, पुलिस ने मॉल में गैस सिलेंडर और केमिकल की दुकान होने पर आस-पास के कई घरों से लोगों को बाहर निकाल लिया।

