राजस्थान:जेसीबी ड्राइवर बनकर रुपयों के लालच में आईएसआई को देता था सूचना, गिरफ्तार जासूस छह दिन के रिमांड पर

जयपुर3 मिनट पहले
माना जाता है कि रोशनदीन ने सीमा क्षेत्र व सामरिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ी कई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां पाकिस्तान भेजी है। रोशनदीन को तीन दिन पहले बाड़मेर में खुफिया एजेंसियों ने गिरफ्तार किया था।
  • खुफिया एजेंसियों ने शुक्रवार देर रात बाड़मेर के सीमावर्ती बीजराड़ थाना क्षेत्र में पकड़ा था
  • अब दो नवंबर तक जयपुर में पुलिस की अभिरक्षा में रहेगा जासूस, एजेंसियां करेंगी पूछताछ

पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के लिए राजस्थान के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रो में रहकर जासूसी करने वाले आरोपी रोशनदीन खान को पुलिस ने मंगलवार को विशिष्ट महानगर मजिस्ट्रेट जयपुर महानगर क्रम संख्या 10 के न्यायालय में पेश किया। जहां से उसे छह दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया। अब 2 नवंबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में रहेगा। रोशनदीन द्वारा दी गयी सूचनाओं के आधार पर पुलिस उसे उन सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में लेकर तस्दीक करवाएगी। जो कि उससे पूछताछ में बताया था।

एडीजी इंटेलीजेंस उमेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि बाड़मेर जिले में बीजराड़ थाना इलाके के गांव सरूपे का तला में रहने वाले 28 वर्षीय रोशनदीन खान को खुफिया एजेंसियों ने शुक्रवार देर रात को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके बाद उसे जयपुर ले आया गया था। संयुक्त एजेंसियों द्वारा प्रारंभिक पूछताछ के बाद सामने आया कि वह सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र व सेना से संबंधित गोपनीय सूचनायें आईएसआई एजेन्ट को भेजता था। इसकी एवज में वह विभिन्न माध्यमों से मोटी रकम प्राप्त करता था।

बॉर्डर के नजदीक सड़क परियोजना में जेसीबी ड्राइवर था रोशनदीन

बॉर्डर के निकट भारत माला प्रोजेक्ट के तहत बन रही सड़क परियोजना में रोशनदीन जेसीबी चलाता है। ऐसे में उसका सीमा क्षेत्र में रोजाना आना जाना होता था। रोशनदीन की पाकिस्तान में रिश्तेदारी भी है और उनसे मिलने के नाम पर वह कई बार पाकिस्तान जाकर आ चुका है। पाकिस्तान यात्रा के दौरान आईएसआई ने उसे अपने झांसे में ले लिया और जासूसी के लिए तैयार कर लिया।

माना जाता है कि रोशनदीन ने सीमा क्षेत्र व सामरिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ी कई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां पाकिस्तान भेजी है। अब जयपुर में उससे गहन पूछताछ में पूरे नेटवर्क का खुलासा होने की उम्मीद है। रोशनदीन पूर्व में हेरोइन तस्करी में पकड़े जा चुके कचरा खान की गाड़ी का चालक रह चुका है। रोशनदीन खान के खिलाफ शासकीय गुप्त बात एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

