पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • BJP Councilor From Jaipur Greater, 300 year old Heritage Hotel Closed, Heritage Council's Fencing In Five Star Resort

मत के लिए खिदमत:भाजपा ने पार्षदों को फाइव स्टार जैसे होटल-रिसोर्ट में ठहराया, इन पर रोजाना 13 लाख से ज्यादा खर्च

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होटल चौमूं पैलेस, यहां भाजपा ग्रेटर के 150 उम्मीदवारों को 2 नवंबर को शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। यह एक हैरिटेज होटल है। जिसका एक दिन का किराया करीब 5500 रुपए है
  • नगर निगम का बोर्ड बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस व भाजपा कर चुकी है पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी
  • चौमूं पैलेस में 88 और जोन पेलेस में 42 पार्षदों को रुकवाया भाजपा ने
  • एक रूम का किराया ही करीब 5500 रुपए, कांग्रेस के होटल रिसोर्ट मुकाबले में सस्ते

नगर निगम चुनावों का परिणाम जारी होने के बाद ही जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर और जयपुर नगर निगम हेरिटेज में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए सियासी घमासान शुरू हो गया है। इसके लिए जयपुर में अजमेर रोड पर जॉन पैलेस रिसोर्ट और सीकर रोड पर चौमूं में होटल चौमूं पैलेस चुनावी रण का गढ़ बन गए है। होटल चौमूं पैलेस में करीब 56 कमरे हैं। यहां जयपुर ग्रेटर के 88 पार्षदों को होटल में रोका गया है। सभी कमरे बुक कर लिए गए है। इन होटल व रिसोर्ट का रोजाना का किराया तकरीबन 5500 रुपए है। अन्य खर्च अलग। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक होटल में एक दिन का खर्चा 13 से 14 लाख रुपए आंका जा रहा है। ऐसे में यहां रोजाना लाखों रुपए का खर्चा इन पार्षदों के ठहरने पर किया जा रहा है। इसके मुकाबले कांग्रेस ने जहां बाड़ेबंदी की है वो होटल्स इनसे सस्ता है।

नगर निगम में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता सक्रिय हो गए है। वे नए पार्षदों के साथ राय मशविरा कर रहे है।
नगर निगम में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता सक्रिय हो गए है। वे नए पार्षदों के साथ राय मशविरा कर रहे है।

महापौर के लिए पार्षदों से राय मशविरा और कई सत्रों में की जा रही है मीटिंग

जानकारी के अनुसार इन होटल व रिसोर्ट में पार्टी का महापौर, उपमहापौर और निगम में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा के दिग्गज नेता पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों के साथ दिन-रात मीटिंग कर रहे है। बुधवार को भी विधायक मदन दिलावर, जयपुर हैरिटेज के चुनाव प्रभारी व भाजपा सरकार में पूर्व मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी अपने पार्षदों से राय मशविरा कर रहे है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक पिछले बोर्ड में विष्णु लाटा को महापौर बनाने के लिए हुई क्रॉस वोटिंग और पाला बदलने का अंदरुनी डर भी पार्टी के नेताओं को है। ऐसे में होटलों में यह बाड़ाबंदी महापौर के चुनाव होने तक चलेगी।

भाजपा ने हैरिेटेज के उम्मीदवारों को 1 नवंबर, ग्रेटर के प्रत्याशियों को 2 नवंबर को शिफ्ट किया

नगर निगम हैरिेटेज में चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के साथ ही भाजपा को यहां भी दोनों ही नगर निगम में बोर्ड बनने की संभावना नजर आ रही थी। ऐसे में पार्टी के नेता कोई रिस्क उठाना नहीं चाहते थे। उन्होंने जयपुर हैरिटेज नगर निगम के 100 उम्मीदवारों को 1 नवंबर को जयपुर से करीब 20 किलोमीटर दूर अजमेर रोड स्थित होटल जोन पैलेस रिसोर्ट में भेज दिया गया था।

होटल जोन पैलेस, जहां नगर निगम हैरिटेज जयपुर से भाजपा के 42 पार्षदों को ठहराया गया है। यहां पहले 100 पार्षदों को भेजा गया था। फिर हारने वालों को वापस घर भेज दिया।
होटल जोन पैलेस, जहां नगर निगम हैरिटेज जयपुर से भाजपा के 42 पार्षदों को ठहराया गया है। यहां पहले 100 पार्षदों को भेजा गया था। फिर हारने वालों को वापस घर भेज दिया।

इसी तरह, भाजपा ने नगर निगम ग्रेटर के 1 नवंबर को चुनाव होने के बाद अपने 150 उम्मीदवारों को 2 नवंबर को जयपुर से 33 किलोमीटर दूर जयपुर सीकर हाइवे पर चौमूं पैलेस होटल में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। लेकिन, 3 नवंबर को चुनाव परिणाम जारी होने के बाद अपने हारे हुए प्रत्याशियों को होटल से घर लौटा दिया। ऐसे में अब होटल चौमूं पैलेस में जयपुर ग्रेटर के 88 भाजपा पार्षद और अजमेर रोड पर होटल जोन पैलेस में 42 पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी में रखा गया है। जानकारी अनुसार, होटल के खर्च में रहने-खाने की साथ सभी व्यवस्थाएं शामिल हैं।

होटल व रिसोर्ट में हर लग्जरी सुविधा

इन लग्जरी होटल व रिसोर्ट में नॉर्मल रूम से लेकर सुइट्स तक हैं। इन चार सितारा और पांच सितारा होटल रिसोर्टस में डीलक्स रूम, सिग्नेचर रूम और सुइट्स हैं। जिनके एक दिन का न्यूनतम किराया 5500 रुपए बताया जा रहा है। साथ ही होटल में इनडोर गैम्स के साथ फिल्म देखने, जिम, स्पा और स्वीमिंग पूल की भी व्यवस्था है। होटल चौमूं पैलेस एक हैरिटेज होटल है, जो कि करीब 300 साल पुराने एक किले के परिसर में बसाया गया है। यह जयपुर से करीब 33 किलोमीटर दूरी पर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें