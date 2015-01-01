पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर में शातिर ठग गिरफ्तार:इंस्टाग्राम पर लड़की के नाम से फर्जी रिक्वेस्ट भेजकर दोस्ती, फिर अश्लील फोटाे वाली वीडियो कॉल से करता था ब्लेकमेलिंग

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में विधायकपुरी थाना पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी हितेश सैनी, जो कि लड़कियों की एडिट की गई अश्लील फोटो से इंस्टाग्राम पर मौजूद युवकों को वीडियो कॉल कर स्क्रीन शॉट लेकर ब्लैकमेल करता है
  • विधायकपुरी थाना पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, जयपुर के विद्याधर नगर से पकड़ा गया ठग
  • लड़कियों की अश्लील फोटो आईडी से युवकों को ब्लेकमेल कर मोटी रकम ऐंठता था

शहर में विधायकपुरी थाना पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक ऐसे शातिर ठग को गिरफ्त में लिया है, जो कि इंस्टाग्राम पर लड़कियों की फर्जी आईडी बनाकर लड़कों को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजता है। फिर लड़कियों की एडिट की गई अश्लील फोटो से इंस्टाग्राम पर मौजूद युवकों से वीडियो कॉल कर स्क्रीन शॉट लेकर ब्लैकमेलिंग करता था। युवती के साथ अश्लील फोटो वाली स्क्रीन शॉट को वायरल करने की धमकियां देकर युवकों से मोटी रकम वसूल करता था।

डीसीपी (साउथ) मनोज चौधरी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी हितेश सैनी (24) विजय विहार कॉलोनी, नया खेड़ा, विद्याधर नगर में रहता है। उसके खिलाफ एक युवक ने विधायकपुरी थाने में मंगलवार को रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी। जिसमें बताया कि 6 नवंबर को उसे इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रियांशी नाम की लड़की के नाम से एक फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट आई थी। रिक्वेस्ट स्वीकार करने पर हितेश ने पीड़ित युवक को इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो कॉल करने के लिए कहा। झांसे में आए पीड़ित युवक ने लड़की समझकर उसे वीडियो कॉल किया।

वीडियो कॉल में लड़की की फोटो एडिट कर अश्लील फोटो लगाई, फिर धमकाकर रुपए मांगे

थानाप्रभारी ओमप्रकाश मातवा ने बताया कि वीडियो कॉल के दौरान हितेश सैनी ने लड़की के फोटो को अश्लील फोटो लगाकर पीड़ित युवक से बातचीत की। इस दौरान उसने स्क्रीन शॉट खींच लिए। वीडियो कॉल पूरी होने पर हितेश ने पीड़ित युवक के मोबाइल पर युवती के फोटो के साथ लिया गए स्क्रीन शॉट भेजे। इन स्क्रीन शॉट को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की धमकी देकर 70 हजार रुपए मांगे।

उसने युवक को ब्लेकमेल कर रुपए पेटीएम पर भेजने को कहा। तब पीड़ित युवक ने विधायकपुरी थाने पहुंचकर आपबीती बताई। इसके बाद थानाप्रभारी ओमप्रकाश के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने सायबर सेल की मदद से चंद घंटों के भीतर आरोपी हितेश सैनी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसमें हेडकांस्टेबल सत्येंद्र डांगी, कांस्टेबज राजकुमार व विजेंद्र तथा स्पेशल टीम के पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर लखन सिंह खटाणा ने अहम रोल निभाया।

