गिरफ्त में हत्यारे:फेक आईडी बनाकर रोजगार सहायक को बुलाया, हत्या के बाद शव पर तेजाब डाला

हरनावदाशाहजी (बारां )44 मिनट पहले
  •
ब्लाइंड मर्डर के खुलासे में गिरफ्तार किए गए चार आरोपी।
  • हत्या के 4 आरोपी पकड़े, नाबालिग भी निरुद्ध
  • युवती बनकर चैट में फंसाया, पूर्व प्रेमिका से संबंध की शंका पर की हत्या

थानाक्षेत्र के सालरखोह में रोजगार सहायक की हत्या के सनसनीखेज मामले का गुरुवार को खुलासा हुआ। वारदात में एक नाबालिग सहित पांच आरोपी शामिल थे। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि मुख्य आरोपी ने उसकी पुरानी प्रेमिका से रोजगार सहायक के साथ संबंध होने के संदेह में हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

मुख्य आरोपी ने करीब 20 दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर लड़की के नाम से फेक आईडी बनाकर रोजगार सहायक से चैट करना शुरू कर दिया। प्लानिंग कर सालरखोह के जंगल में मिलने के बहाने से बुलाया। वहां साथियों के साथ मिलकर गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। सबूत मिटाने की नीयत से चेहरे पर तेजाब डाल दिया।

पुलिस ने मास्टर माइंड सहित चार आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। हरनावदाशाहजी थाने पर 23 अक्टूबर को भरोसी बाई ने रिपोर्ट दी थी कि उसका पति दौलतराम हरनावदाशाहजी में रोजगार सहायक का कार्य करता था। वह 22 अक्टूबर को शाम को 7 बजे जानकी लाल अध्यापक के साथ घर से निकले थे, जो अभी तक वापस नहीं आए।

उनके एक मोबाइल पर घंटी जा रही है, दूसरा मोबाइल बंद आ रहा थाा। तलाश के दौरान अगले दिन 12 बजे के करीब दौलतराम की लाश सालरखोह के जंगल में मिली। मृतक दौलतराम की पहचान छिपाने के लिए शव पर तेजाब डालकर सबूतों को नष्ट करने का प्रयास किया गया था।

एसपी डॉ. रवि ने घटना का खुलासा व अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम गठित की। आरोपी रामस्वरूप, नवल, विशाल, नरेश व एक नाबालिग को राउंडअप कर पूछताछ की जा रही है। आरोपियों ने हत्या करना स्वीकार किया है।

मृतक दौलतराम लोधा।
