राजस्थान:मुख्यमंत्री ने वर्क्स कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर स्टाम्प ड्यूटी घटाई, होटल और रेस्टोरेंट बार लाइसेंस की फीस में राहत दी

राजस्थान26 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री ने दोनों प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी।
  • प्रदेश में 50 लाख रुपए मूल्य तक के वर्क्स कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर 1000 रुपए स्टाम्प ड्यूटी देय होगी

राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में वर्क्स कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर देय स्टाम्प ड्यूटी की दरों को कम करने का निर्णय लिया है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने इस संबंध में वित्त विभाग के प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन कर दिया है। प्रस्ताव के अनुसार, प्रदेश में 50 लाख रुपए मूल्य तक के वर्क्स कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर 1000 रुपए स्टाम्प ड्यूटी देय होगी। 50 लाख रुपए से अधिक मूल्य के कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर कॉन्ट्रेक्ट की राशि का 0.15 प्रतिशत एवं अधिकतम 25 लाख रुपए स्टाम्प ड्यूटी देय होगी। इससे कोरोना काल में क्रियाशील पूंजी की कमी से जूझ रहे ठेकेदारों को राहत मिलेगी।

होटल एवं रेस्टोरेंट बार लाइसेंस की फीस में राहत

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कोविड-19 महामारी से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर होटल एवं रेस्टोरेंट बार के अनुज्ञाधारियों को बार लाइसेंस फीस में राहत देने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने इस संदर्भ में वित्त विभाग के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार कर तत्संबंधी अधिसूचना के प्रारूप को स्वीकृति दे दी है।

प्रस्ताव के अनुसार, कोविड-19 महामारी और इसके चलते देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के कारण होटल-रेस्टोरेंट उद्योग पर दुष्प्रभाव पड़ा है। इसके चलते होटल एवं रेस्टोरेंट बार अनुज्ञाधारियों को वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए लाइसेंस फीस दो किश्तों में जमा कराने की छूट पूर्व में ही दी जा चुकी है। अब बार लाइसेंस फीस की दूसरी किश्त बिना किसी अतिरिक्त शुल्क या पेनल्टी के 31 दिसंबर, 2020 तक जमा कराने की छूट दी गई है।

इसके अतिरिक्त, वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 30 सितंबर, 2020 तक नवीनीकृत सभी होटल, क्लब एवं रेस्टोरेंट बार के अनुज्ञाधारियों को वार्षिक लाइसेंस फीस में 25 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जाएगी, जिसका समायोजन वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 में देय होगा। 30 सितंबर, 2020 तक बार लाइसेंस का नवीनीकरण नहीं करने वाले तथा नई बार के लिए आवेदन के प्रकरणों में बार लाइसेंस के लिए वार्षिक फीस पर 50 प्रतिशत की छूट दी जाएगी।

