पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम अपडेट:जयपुर में नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह से ठंड चमकेगी, सर्दी 15 दिन ज्यादा चलेगी

जयपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर। गुलाबी नगरी में गुलाबी ठंड पड़ने लगी है लेकिन नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह से ठंड अपना असर दिखाएगी।
  • तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिरावट की संभावना, ला नीना प्रभाव दिसंबर में असर दिखाएगा

मानसून विदाई के बाद प्रदेश में अब सर्दी ने दस्तक देना शुरू कर दिया है। बीते एक सप्ताह में कई शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान 4 से 7 डिग्री तक गिरा है। मौसम विभाग ने नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में सर्दी बढ़ने की संभावना जताई है जबकि दिसम्बर में कड़ाके की सर्दी पड़ने का अनुमान जताया है।

ला नीना का प्रभाव दिसंबर से दिखने लगेगा। एल निनो और ला नीना, एल नीनो-दक्षिणी ऑसीलेशन चक्र के हिस्से होते हैं। प्रशांत महासागर में वर्तमान में तापमान 0.5 डिग्री से भी नीचे है, यह भी कड़ाके की सर्दी का संकेत है। प्रदेश के शहरों की बात करें तो बीते दिनों सबसे अधिक ठंडा इलाका चूरू रहा यहां का न्यूनतम तापमान 10.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जयपुर में भी तापमान गिरने से लोगों को सुबह-शाम ठंड का अहसास होने लगा है। जयपुर मौसम विभाग के निदेशक राधेश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह तापमान में 2 से लेकर 4 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हो सकती है। इससे चूरू, पिलानी सहित कुछ क्षेत्रों में न्यूनतम तापमान सिंगल डिजिट में पहुंच सकता है।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगा सर्दी का ग्राफ
मौसम विभाग के निदेशक की माने तो कड़ाके की सर्दी दिसंबर से पड़नी शुरू हो जाएगी। लेकिन ये इस बात पर भी निर्भर करेगा कि उत्तरी भारत के हिमाचल, जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी की क्या स्थिति रहती है क्योंकि जब इन पठारी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी होती है तभी मैदानी क्षेत्र तेजी से ठंडे होने शुरू होते हैं। इसके अलावा प्रदेश में आने वाले पश्चिमी विक्षोभ भी सर्दी को बढ़ाने में अहम भूमिका निभाते है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आने से ही प्रदेश में मावठ होगी, जो खेती के लिए अनुकूल रहेगी।

ला-नीना का प्रभाव
प्रशांत महासागर में पानी और हवा के सतही तापमान से ही बारिश, गर्मी और ठंड का पैटर्न तय होता है। ला-नीना प्रभाव से प्रशांत महासागर में दक्षिणी अमेरिका से इंडोनेशिया की तरफ हवाएं चलती हैं, जो सतह के गरम पानी को उड़ाने लगती हैं।

इसका असर ये होता है कि सतह पर ठंडा पानी उठने लगता है। इससे सामान्य से ज्यादा ठंडक पूर्वी प्रशांत क्षेत्र के पानी में देखी जाती है। ला नीना प्रभाव के चलते ठंड में हवाएं तेज चलती हैं। इससे भूमध्य रेखा के पास सामान्य से ज़्यादा ठंड हो जाती है। इसी का असर मौसम पर पड़ता है।

राजस्थान में प्रमुख शहरों के तापमान

​​​​​​जयपुर

  • अधिकतम - 31.0,
  • न्यूनतम - 17.1

अजमेर

  • अधिकतम - 31.8
  • न्यूनतम - 14.6

कोटा

  • अधिकतम 33.5
  • न्यूनतम 16.3

जोधपुर

  • अधिकतम 33.2
  • न्यूनतम 15.2

बीकानेर

  • अधिकतम 35.0
  • न्यूनतम 17.0

सीकर

  • अधिकतम 32.2
  • न्यूनतम- अप्राप्त

उदयपुर डबोक एयरपोर्ट

  • अधिकतम 30.6
  • न्यूनतम

बाड़मेर

  • अधिकतम 34.6
  • न्यूनतम 17.3

जैसलमेर

  • अधिकतम 34.6
  • न्यूनतम 18.2
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें