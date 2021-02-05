पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Complaint In Court Against Six, Including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes And Kriti Sanon, Shooting Case Of Bachchan Pandey Film

फिल्मी सितारों की लापरवाही:अक्षय कुमार, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस और कृति सेनन समेत 6 के खिलाफ कोर्ट में परिवाद, कोविड नियमों के उल्लंघन का मामला

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: संजीव शर्मा
कोर्ट ने फिल्म निर्माता को समन जारी कर बच्चन पांडे फिल्म के लिए ली गई शूटिंग की मंजूरी के दस्तावेज पेश करने का निर्देश दिया।
कोर्ट ने फिल्म निर्माता को समन जारी कर बच्चन पांडे फिल्म के लिए ली गई शूटिंग की मंजूरी के दस्तावेज पेश करने का निर्देश दिया।

राजस्थान के जैसलमेर में बच्चन पांडे फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में स्थानीय CJM कोर्ट में एक्टर अक्षय कुमार, जैकलीन फर्नांडीस, कृति सेनन, अरशद बारसी, साजिद नाडियावाला और विक्रांत टंडन के खिलाफ आदित्य शर्मा की ओर से केस दायर हुआ है। जिस पर कोर्ट ने विक्रांत टंडन को समन जारी कर बच्चन पांडे फिल्म के लिए ली गई शूटिंग की मंजूरी के दस्तावेज पेश करने का निर्देश दिया।

बच्चन पांडे फिल्म निर्माता के अधिवक्ता दीपक चौहान ने जवाब पेश करते हुए कहा कि परिवादी ने कोर्ट में अपने बयान दर्ज नहीं कराए हैं और न ही परिवाद में अंकित तथ्यों के संबंध में कोई साक्ष्य ही पेश किए गए है। यह केस केवल कोर्ट को गुमराह और कलाकारों को परेशान करने के लिए दायर किया गया है। केस दायर होने पर दंड़ प्रक्रिया सहिंता की धारा 200 या 202 की पालना करना जरूरी है और प्रसंज्ञान लेने के बाद ही कोर्ट आरोपियों को तलब कर सकता है।

इस स्तर पर कोर्ट दस्तावेज नहीं मांग सकता। जिस पर कोर्ट ने फिल्म निर्माता के जवाब को निपटारा करते हुए फिल्म निर्माता को शूटिंग की मंजूरी के दस्तावेज पेश करने के लिए कहा है। इस मामले में शनिवार को परिवादी के बयान दर्ज हाेंगे।

